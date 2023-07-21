The state of Colorado set up a “Home Rule Charter” decades ago for the benefit of its residents. Pitkin County interpreted this ruling and established caucuses to speak for the communities within the county.
The state feels that the home rule charter is important in the governance of communities and feels the communities are best able to outline their needs. What could possibly be better than community members developing long-term solutions for the issues facing their neighborhoods? Apparently, the county felt this also because they specifically set up this form of governance.
This seems to be the most pure and direct form of government “by the people” I have ever witnessed and been involved in. What could be better? Residents developed a long-range plan (master plan) for the direction they wanted their community to take based on intimate knowledge of their neighbors and neighborhoods and what was best for all. These master plans were then presented to the county, approved by the county and became the voice of the residents.
Why does this matter?
It puts the direction of the community in the hands of the residents, not just landowners and politicians who may not live in these communities.
The development of regional master plans, developed by every caucus area and approved by the Pitkin County Planning & Zoning Commission, is accepted as a legal and valid document encouraged by the state’s “Home Rule Charter” and outlined and described in detail in Section 30-28-106 of the Building Codes — ”adoption of Master Plans.”
The Pitkin County website goes on to include the home rule charter with a section “Article IV-Caucuses” concluding with the following paragraph:
“Master Plans: The County Commissioners and the Planning & Zoning Commission will encourage the development of Caucus Master Plans. The County Commissioners shall specify the criteria for the Master Plan development procedures and local caucus approval. Caucus Master Plans which satisfy such criteria shall be recognized by the Planning & Zoning Commission and County Commissioners.
“The Caucus Master Plan shall be considered as one of the primary advisory documents in the development of county laws, rules and regulations which affect Caucus Areas.”
This seems clear — government by the people for the neighborhoods of the people that live in them.
Why then, is the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners so reticent in considering the wishes and requests by the caucuses?
Why are master plans no longer respected as “primary?”
I can speak primarily from experience with my own caucus (we are not isolated) but it seems as if the caucus opinion is no longer considered as a “primary” document — nor even considered at all. The feelings of the caucus are barely given public comment.
I have attended several meetings of the BOCC (retreats, regular meetings, working meetings, Zoom meetings) and I am fully aware of the massive job the commissioners face. The issues facing the county and the entire valley are interconnected and complex. This is not a dress rehearsal — real lives are impacted in considerable ways by their decisions. Most of their decisions will not be easily (or ever) reversed. Once open space is developed — it’s developed, as an example.
It seems as if consideration and adoption of the caucus opinions based on the approved and accepted caucus master plans would make this job easier on the county — the unincorporated and rural sections of the county generally fall into caucus areas. This leaves the county free to concentrate on the more concentrated parts of the county — the specified and accepted development corridors, the Highway 82 corridor as well as any collaborations with Eagle and Garfield counties to devise a plan for affordable higher density housing on bus routes and locations within easy access to services and support networks. This also helps address the horrific traffic congestion — truly impressive for a community of this size.
We can do better than allow for the deterioration of our community into a town where the highway funnels bumper-to-bumper traffic into town with nowhere to go and nowhere to park, neighborhoods where residentially zoned properties are turned into hotels, communities are populated by transient visitors, agricultural land is coated in high-density housing where no services exist — requiring all residents to drive to everything, further adding to traffic congestion while spreading it to the back roads and away from the major arteries.
This is important because we now have major, irreversible decisions being made by five people for the entire county with seemingly little regard for the residents of those communities.
Let’s work together for solutions — the original plan allowed for “government by the people for the people” — let’s get back to that.
