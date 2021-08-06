In a Pew Research survey released in 2019, about 27% of Americans said they hadn’t read a book during the past year. That number is up from a 2011 survey in which 19% of Americans said they hadn’t read a book in a year.
Perhaps in their confinement, people rediscovered the classics or fell under the spell of a new writer. Perhaps. Or, more likely, Netflix and the proliferation of streaming services made further inroads on Americans’ time.
Probably, we should be surprised that only 27% of Americans can go 12 months without reading a book. After all, there’s Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, countless video games and the smartphone most of us carry all pick-pocketing our time. But do Netflix shows change lives? Do video games? I’m asking in earnest because I don’t know.
I do know there are countless lectures, classes and seminars available on YouTube. I’ve listened to quite a few and so have many others judging by the view counts. But how much is anyone retaining from this medium? If the report cards of students learning remotely last year are any indication, the answer is not hopeful. All over the country, schools reported numbers of failing grades two, three and four times higher than in a normal school year, according to Associated Press articles.
Perhaps there’s a reason why many executives of Silicon Valley companies send their children to technology-free schools where teachers use blackboards and chalk, and students come to class with just pen, paper and physical books.
“Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers,” said Charles W. Eliot, president of Harvard from 1869 to 1909.
I don’t think books have lost their patience with us. We’ve changed, though. We’ve allowed ourselves to be distracted by the shiny and new, led astray by big tech corporations, like carnival barkers, making wild promises, luring us in with lights and music before fleecing us as we line up for more.
I read a fair amount as a child, mostly sports biographies and histories with lots of pictures. But as a teen, I scoffed at the posters on the walls of the local library that said, “Reading can take you places.” That library was in Illinois. (And here I am in the mountains, over a thousand miles away, thanks to a book.)
My real education didn’t begin until I was out of school and sat down with the great books with pen and notebook.
I was an aimless young adult with a job in the suburbs of Chicago that felt like a way of simply passing the time. I had a vague notion that something was missing, that I didn’t know what I should. What little I knew was simply from what I had seen. Not much, mostly the American Midwest.
I began with the ancient writers, the ones tested by time, the Greeks and the Romans. Marcus Aurelius stood out. I learned reading doesn’t yield its great rewards easily, on the first try. But then again, hardly anyone picks up a basketball or gets on skis for the first time and experiences transcendence. And yet they keep trying.
I found a list of novels that I was supposed to read, curated by people who had done things. With that minimal guidance, reading seemed to me a worthy pursuit. I chose a book at random from the list of novels. “Bright Lights, Big City.”
Its first, electric lines set me on fire.
Under the chapter heading, “It’s 3 a.m., do you know where you are?” it began:
“You are not the kind of guy who would be at a place like this at this time of the morning. But here you are …”
I read the entire book in one sitting. And then, having finished it, I immediately turned back to its first page and read the entire book again — something I’ve never done before or since. Not long after, I read another novel that cemented in me the desire to figure out how such a thing was made — words on paper as vivid as dreams.
I sought an apprenticeship in the making of stories, which led me to Anaconda, Montana to write for the twice-weekly newspaper there, seven years ago. Since then, writing and reading have taken me all over the West, the country, and even abroad. I gained a career and some direction when I had none.
I’ve read, naturally, about others who have had similar experiences. A book changed their life. Are there others out there, in this community too?
I understand that the days are gone when an author like Fitzgerald or Hemingway could dominate the cultural conversation. Aside from the occasional young-adult smash hit, there are few novels that enter the public consciousness. The media we consume now is too atomized for that.
Maybe books are destined for a dusty corner of the consciousness — destined to become an arcane oddity, like classical music or painting, appreciated only by small circles of aesthetes, who have taken vows like monks, consigning themselves to live at a remove from society. Occasionally a novel will nibble at the mainstream when its film adaptation is released. And that will be all.
Not for me, but for many the loss will hardly be felt, like the closing of a wonderful restaurant at which they never dined.
Jay Wisniewski can be reached at jay@aspendailynews.com.