I’m tired of superhero movies.
To be fair, I enjoyed “Batman Begins” and the subsequent Christopher Nolan Batmans, although I still think the Michael Keaton/Tim Burton Batman films are more fun and as a result are infinitely more rewatchable. I promise I’m not just playing favorites with the superhero movies of my youth — the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies are not great or even particularly good (also, at age 37 Maguire was hilariously miscast as a young Nick Carraway in “The Great Gatsby,” but I digress). Other than the odd Spider-Man movie (“Into the Spider-Verse”) the rest of DC’s and Marvel’s offerings have left me cold. And bored. Sweet mercy, how I’ve been bored, because inevitably every recent superhero movie I’ve endured is a bloated, jump-cutting mess of punches, kicks and explosions (or something) at least 2.5 hours long, sometimes near to three. I’m looking at you “The Batman” (176 minutes). Even so, the movies manage to be both too long and too short, as they attempt an impossible feat of storytelling compression. These characters first came to life in serial formats with storylines that stretched across months and sometimes years. Much as a buffet is not an ideal way to serve sushi, it is possible, perhaps, that the feature film is not the ideal format for telling superhero stories.
It’s not that I dislike superheroes in general. As a kid, I plowed through piles of Spider-Man, X-Men and other comic books. Like many children, I remember setting clocks by when “Batman: The Animated Series” and “X-Men” were on TV. But one of the best things about those comics and cartoons was the diversity of art and storytelling styles. Each artist put his stamp on a character. Each hero’s book had a distinct style — even from the other comic books by the same publisher. Spider-Man was spindly and agile, his gymnastic contortions filling frames. The Punisher was stocky, less physically dynamic but more imposing with pages steeped in noir-esque shadows.
There are limits to what can be achieved with actors, with live-action films. I get that. But even looking beyond the actors’ and CGI’s limitations in conveying these heroes, there’s a sameness to the films. There seem to be essentially two styles of superhero movie: gritty reboot or brightly colored explosion fest.
I understand the reasoning behind stripping beloved characters and story arcs of their complexity, but I don’t have to like it because foreign audiences love it. Explosions translate in a way that dialogue doesn’t, which is to say easily.
In any case, we’ve been subjected to the regurgitated origin stories of the same handful of heroes every few years. At this point if someone doesn’t understand how Batman became Batman, why is that person even buying a movie ticket? I’d guess most of the adults in the audience of these movies (at least in the U.S.) are there out of nostalgia (subconscious or otherwise). Hence all the superficial winks at the audience and spoonfuls of fan service. Hey, this movie with a $500 million budget gave a two-second nod to some artifact from this character’s original origin story thus acknowledging the screenwriter’s grasp of the source material before proceeding to ignore it for the next two hours as the movie veers wildly into a series of nonsensical but convenient plot devices that enable the story to be wrapped up in roughly two to three hours. What fun!
And now we enter pure curmudgeon mode. If one actually likes any of these characters and appreciated them for what they were, along with the logic of their respective worlds, then why on earth would anyone buy tickets to see most of them? I still haven’t forgotten “Venom.” The 15 minutes of “Venom” I saw were like watching a butcher carve some beef roasts with a chainsaw — the job got done, I guess, but what a waste of meat.
Sadly, there’s no end in sight, because these maladaptations are a gold mine. What pains me other than the lack of an end in sight, is all the mid-budget films that could be made, but aren’t. It’s not just the money — the average superhero movie’s budget is in excess of $100 million. It’s the opportunity cost. Whether it’s time, money or lack of will, how many R-rated dramas, PG-13 comedies and PG-rated, whole-family heartwarmers aren’t being made? Not all of them are going to be instant classics, no, but the hidden gems — the thrillers, the dark comedies, the offbeat — that make film-going worthwhile to me might never be found, because no one is looking anymore. A couple decades ago, a lot of great movies were made from spec scripts written by unconnected hopefuls who had a vision, a compelling story to tell. Now it all feels the same coming out of Hollywood, because it kind of is. I’d like more movies like, “Mud,” (a $10 million budget). But I’ll just have to wait because coming soon to a theater or streaming box near you is: “The 2 Fast 2 Batman vs. Dr. Spider-Man: The Reawakening: The New Chapter Begins, Part 2.”
Starring the vampire guy from “Twilight” and Hugh Jackman.
Jay Wisniewski can reached via email: jay@aspendailynews.com