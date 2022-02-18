What is your home worth?
The price is probably wrong even if it already seems too high. In the old days, a prospective buyer noted the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the size of the yard, the quality of the nearby schools and, with the help of a real estate agent, arrived at a decision on whether the listing price was fair and what offer to make. Essentially, those kinds of buyers were asking themselves: Would this be a good house to live in for the money?
In areas with mountains, outdoor recreation and other natural amenities (along with fashionable urban neighborhoods) the old calculus is being replaced by the new math. The new math determines the fair price of a house by its projected income as a short-term rental. Houses aren’t for living. They’re commodities.
Nationally, what was once a fair-market $300,000 house now costs $400,000 (or more). The hypothetical mortgage on the house at $300,000 might be roughly $1,000 per month. At $400,000 it’s likely to be around $1,500 a month. The $500 increase in the monthly payment on that hypothetical mortgage is significant to a family on a budget. But it’s relatively insignificant to a savvy investor, who might expect to earn annual revenue of anywhere between $36,000 to $70,000 renting out a three-bedroom house on Airbnb, based on national averages. Of course, locally, we need to multiply all those figures by a factor of Aspen. Regardless, the definition of “overpaying” is different for those looking to live in a home vs. those who will rent it out as an Airbnb.
There is a war being fought — instigated by tech companies worth billions of dollars, whose continued growth depends on communities believing that it’s more important that tourists have access to unique and authentic lodging than it is for working locals to have housing, whether it be in the form of long-term rentals or home ownership.
Airbnb’s platform was meant to encourage room shares and house shares or to enable homeowners to rent out accessory dwelling units, like mother-in-law cottages. The idea was for travelers to have a local host on-site to welcome them and make them feel more in tune with the community. A less sterile travel experience. Used like that, Airbnb and its ilk would be a benefit to any community. But somewhere after its 2008 founding, Airbnb morphed into a hotel competitor due to its marketing budget and ability to undercut hotel prices. At many Airbnbs, one can check-in without ever seeing the owner or anyone else, which I suppose is a boon now, but was already commonplace before COVID and seems to me like a perversion of original intent. Many short-term rentals have become decidedly more like hotels.
“One reason Airbnb is often a cheap option for travelers: Running a hotel or bed and breakfast is expensive; snapping photos of your home, apartment, or spare room and filling out an online profile is not. Hotels must comply with a litany of health, safety, and zoning rules — as well as register with local agencies and agree to collect certain taxes — before they can book a single guest,” according to Wired’s “Inside Airbnb’s ‘Guerrilla War’ Against Local Governments.”
As a result, we’ve seen the transformation of mountain towns and once-vibrant urban neighborhoods into patchwork quilts of primary residences and unzoned boutique hotels. Even before COVID drove interest in the Mountain West to unsustainable levels, magazines like Outside were already asking, “Did Airbnb Kill the Mountain Town?” A number of towns across the West in addition to Aspen have become unpleasant admixtures of mostly vacant mansions, unregulated short-term rentals and a shrinking stock of overpriced single-family homes and condos. In those towns, small businesses shutter and essential services suffer as increased housing costs force the people who do the real work to live farther and farther away from the town.
A neighborhood is a delicate organism. If I convert my home into a cocktail bar, it would change everything. Zoning laws and covenants reflect that. We accept some limitations on our property rights for the good of the community. We should consider doing likewise within the city limits when it comes to allowing second and third homes to be converted into miniature hotels. It’s one thing for an owner-resident to rent out a room, a suite or a guest house — it’s another proposition entirely for absentee owners or investors to transform communities into revenue-generating vehicles.
I’m not sure what the way forward is, but it probably includes careful consideration of zoning and what constitutes “residential use only” and “no commercial use.”