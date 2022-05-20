Who owns your time?
If we’re being honest with ourselves, most of us would have to admit that an employer holds something close to ownership over us for a good portion of our days. There are direct orders and tacit ones that we must obey to remain in our employers’ good graces and thus receive our pay, our sustenance.
We might also be members of a church, club, peer group or other community organization that makes less stringent demands upon our time but still requests a certain amount of conformity to norms and mores. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Whether by conscious or unconscious actions, we moderate ourselves to fit varying cultures at times. To survive, especially today, we have to. For society to survive, we have to. The mountain-man days are over. So while we are at work we adapt our speech, actions and, to an extent, our thinking. One must generally make an effort not to give offense. There are rules, expectations.
In the absence of any such restraints and efforts, commerce and civilization would be impossible. A state of nature is not to be desired, but there must be balance. There must be individualist challenges to mass conformity in a healthy society.
In private life, in their leisure time, people must be free to dissent, to explore a world of ideas, to give offense if necessary in pursuit of answers. The informal domestic salon. Novels and nonfiction asking big questions. The art of outlaws seeking to uncover truth, not merely to shock for the sake of drawing attention.
Corporate and government powers fear the hours of private life above all. There is the possibility that the hobbyist who spends his or her free time woodworking rather than consuming mass media may learn something that the consumer will not — accomplishment. Self-reliance perhaps. Likewise the reader, the hunter, the amateur bodybuilder, anyone seeking challenges physical or intellectual without mass consent. Whether what is learned is about oneself or the world doesn’t matter. These individuals are exercising a will, a freedom. They’re less likely to be tractable. Anything can happen after that.
Decades ago, in response to the rise of TV, radio and corporate-owned news media, novelist Norman Mailer was writing about the mass media’s invasion of Americans’ leisure time. He was warning us. At last corporations and governments had found a subtle but effective way to influence private life. And even better for those power structures: Americans welcomed the invasion. What sort of home had no TV? And what a symbol of status to have multiple TVs or a room dedicated to the device, rather than a mere “living room.”
But the mid-century mass media was an imperfect dictator. Artists and creators found ways to adapt the new media to their ends. With small budgets, philosophical films were made. There were independently owned magazines and independent newspapers (a few still survive, like this one) that asked big questions and demanded no specific ideas, only that those ideas be written well. Publishers could afford to take chances on books written by wayfarers and mavericks. Intelligent interview programs that facilitated the clash of ideas made their way onto airwaves. Mailer himself and his often wild, sometimes prescient ideas were recurring guests on several hosts’ shows. Jack Kerouac — in varying stages of decline — speaking at length, mystics and intellectuals. One of the latter, Marshall McLuhan, a Canadian media theorist, on TV countless times, told Americans what they were up against:
“Today, the instantaneous world of electronic information media involves all of us, all at once. Ours is a brand-new world of all-at-onceness … You have extreme concern with everybody else’s life. It’s a sort of Ann Landers column written larger. … The walls all go out.”
Eventually, with the consolidation of film, TV and print outlets, advertising allowed corporations and governments to reassert control with fewer “leaks.” Advertisers demand inoffensive content, the better to market broadly. Strange or challenging ideas might turn someone off. A lost cellphone sale. One less movie ticket sold.
Like all technologies, subsequent iterations offer improvements. Social media was the invasion force long sought by governments and corporations, the great flattening of the peaks and valleys of individual opinion — the outliers. New ideas are certain to give offense to some, likewise rebellious ones. And so the “content” must become ever blander, duller, dumber.
Wonderfully for governments and corporations, most of the world has not just accepted social media but surrendered private life and welcomed into every facet of living a version of a social credit system, with likes and retweets serving as currency. Invisible shackles upon independent thought, as creators can’t help but want to curry favor.
Nearly every seemingly “independent” money-making YouTuber and Instagram influencer speaks in banalities to avoid being demonetized or being dropped from the algorithm. Likewise travel bloggers, book reviewers, journalists, artists, etc., etc.
Where does this end? It’s possible that if totalitarian homogeneity is achieved, there may be less strife and violence, fewer large-scale wars. Reaching that point will likely mean stamping out individualism and its expression at every level of society.
Of course, the pursuit of utopia may also lead to an unprecedented death of human souls, as the big questions will have to be avoided at all costs: Who are we? Why are we here? Where does language come from, and what is God? Without answers or at least effort in the direction of answers, we are bound to feel dead inside.
It’s also possible that the pursuit of ideological stasis will lead to a rabid tribalism. We can never earn the approval of all, though new media brings us all into constant contact and judgment. Still, even the most-mass mass media cannot reach every consumer. Even the social media creators most perfectly in tune with the hive mind are not perfectly in tune with the hive mind. Since one can never gain the approval of all, inevitably most will seek the certain approval of some. Smaller groups. Tribes. The impulse will be to draw lines around certain groups and say: “These people matter, and all others do not. I am in alliance with these people on all issues and reject all those outside my tribe on all matters.”
I’m optimistic though, because when stamping out a fire, a single ember left uncrushed may reignite a blaze.
