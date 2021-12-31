Another year has passed, and what a year it’s been. But the year ahead will likely be full of more surprise issues with even greater impacts.
First, I want to give thanks that our extended family weathered the past year in pretty good shape. We followed the multitude of pandemic protocols including first, second and booster vaccinations, indoor masking in public venues and social distancing when appropriate.
That’s not to say we made it through totally unscathed. One of our college-aged grandchildren got a breakthrough infection during his sophomore year at the University of Texas — and that’s after he and his twin brother got relatively mild cases of COVID at the beginning of their freshman year. Obviously, having been previously infected and fully vaccinated is not a get-out-of-jail card, but I’m sure it helped them avoid the more severe repercussions experienced by many of those who aren’t following the protective protocols.
My daughter-in-law, who’s been living in London for the past three years, also came down with a breakthrough infection which was a bit more severe than what my grandsons experienced. Luckily after a week of home isolation she fully recovered from the worst aspects of the infection, except for impaired taste and smell receptors, which lingered a couple more weeks.
Although there aren’t any guarantees, our family’s experience is strong evidence that the rules laid out by the infectious disease experts is the best and proper course of action to avoid the most serious ramifications of the pandemic.
Next in the line of topics that will be vying for our attention in the new year are the midterm elections, so brace yourself for a rough and bumpy ride during the next 11 months.
The current administration made a lot of big promises during the past year, many of which they’ve been unable to deliver on — and as things look at this point, there appears little chance they’ll be able to make up for lost ground.
Due to the traditional nature of election cycles and to things both in and out of the current administration’s control, most credible pundits are predicting a change in the power structure come November. But that’s how things work in a democracy, and as far as I can tell it’s still intact and functioning as our founding fathers intended.
As to politics locally, brace yourself for noticeable increases in class-war rhetoric, but before taking sides keep in mind that most of our tourism-dependent economy thrives on attracting well-heeled tourists and second homeowners that can afford the ever-escalating tab that it takes to keep Aspen and its neighboring communities competitive and attractive as a world-renowned destination seasonal resort.
Many of those who live here full time tend to think that those who don’t are merely something to tolerate as little as possible. Lest they forget, it’s unlikely they’d be enjoying the upsides of life in a premier resort community without all that they find so intolerable.
It’s unlikely they would have the world-class infrastructure and plentiful attractions they’ve grown accustomed to (plentiful public ground and air transportation, an exceptional hospital, premier cultural, entertainment and recreational attractions) without the economic support provided by those who come and go throughout the year.
Elected and appointed officials in Pitkin County, Aspen, Carbondale and soon likely Snowmass Village and Basalt have begun to up the rhetoric and action concerning development issues, acceptable uses of private property and the need for and ramifications of a publicly subsidized lifestyle.
All of these jurisdictions are positioning themselves to put in place development and short-term rental restrictions that would primarily impact many of those who make a living servicing the residential and commercial property market — as well as those who pay the lion’s share of the tab needed to keep this upscale paradise humming along for everyone to enjoy.
The bureaucrats postulate their proposed restrictions will open up many of the properties currently earning high-end returns to low-cost workforce housing. Based on the kickback so far in the form of loud opposition, lawsuits, referendum petitions, etc., it would appear that the bureaucrats don’t know what they’re talking about and likely won’t walk out of this fight unscathed.
Taking on the forces of nature, the tenants of capitalism and property rights appears a daunting task, but there’s no stopping the bureaucrats once they set their sights on a target. Unfortunately, the target they’ve picked this time is not likely to wave the white flag just because they’ve decided to upset the laws of the jungle.
Another group of Aspen do-gooders has also stuck its nose in what up to now has been a successful child care operation at the city-owned Yellow Brick building.
Clearly the city needs to subsidize more child care in order to accommodate the long waitlists, but putting in place significant impediments affecting the current well-respected child care operators doesn’t make good sense. Once again, the bureaucrats got it wrong. They should quickly backtrack before this brushfire escalates into a full-blown blaze.
Hopefully all that could go bad this year won’t come to fruition, but history and the incompetence of many of those running the show don’t bode well for a happy ending.
Here’s to a safe and healthy New Year.
Your words of wisdom are welcome at melpaul1@earthlink.net & letters@aspendailynews.com.