Editor:
I’m hoping that my story with Aspen-Pitkin Housing Authority will inspire others to speak up. My counselor stated that she sees multiple people with severe depression and anxiety from dealing with APCHA. I’m one of them.
The system is broken. Those who try to navigate it are faced with interrogation and vague answers. Those who speak up become a target. I know dozens who own and rent and tell me that if they had to submit all the documents that I did they’d be kicked out.
I lived in Truscott for over 15 years. I own two companies and play in a bluegrass band. Many small businesses don’t always receive tax forms. APCHA needs to understand how small businesses operate. They need to consider fluctuations in clientele, income and expense, medical leave and what credible office work is. Proof of payment and hours through invoices should be enough.
But this is not the main problem! The management and staff have lost their souls. Rules only apply to some. And they won’t tolerate being questioned. They aren’t helpful or decent.
For my resubmittal last September I was met with belittling and aggressive behavior. I was told that my documents were not enough and then told to follow what their pamphlet states. These options did not apply to my business. When I asked for specifics of what they needed from me, I was told that they can’t tell me how to run my business.
I didn’t want to provide Venmo as it’s against HIPAA policy but it was the only way to show proof of payment. I decided to submit that, plus a spreadsheet, copies of check and cash deposits, invoices and a detailed profit and loss statement. Still, it was not enough.
As for my hoop business, they didn’t accept the hours it took to make hoops to sell through stores and to people in Pitkin County. For my yoga and massage clients, they didn’t accept the hours in planning and filming specific stretches, and rehab for their issues, nor consulting with doctors and other therapists in their hometown for continued healing.
My new lease stated that I must resubmit every three months. My understanding is that 25% of our work hours can be outside of Pitkin County. This was denied.
Guilty until proven innocent, every meeting left me with anxiety and lack of clarity. My Venmo statements were denied because the staff wanted to see my name at the top of the sheet. Apparently the thumbnail picture of me inside a hoop could have been superimposed. I found another Venmo format to submit. That was neither accepted or denied. Not knowing what to do, I reached out to over 30 steady clients. They emailed me proof of the hours worked at their Pitkin County homes for 2022. These were denied. I was told that I could be making up the IP addresses. Then there was the issue of my work as a professional musician being deemed a “hobby” by the executive director. I submitted invoices, emails from client bookings and Pay Pal receipts of each show. If I am getting paid and taxed on that money, then legally, isn’t it a job?
The high point of this meeting was when the other staff member harshly questioned me as to why I would ever work for such little money. And that the confirmation letter of work from the band manager could be “made up” because it was in a word document. Obviously, these people don’t love their jobs. I do.
I also showed marketing hours. This was denied. This includes filming and editing every three-hour show, posting videos and ads on our four social platforms, updating the website. Proof of work at the Belly Up, T-Lazy-7 and Aspen Sundeck? All denied. In July we clocked over 40 hours of playing in Pitkin County.
My commute is now two hours. I have temporary, shared housing and I’m not sure I will stay in the valley. I am just one of many who count themselves as integral parts of the Aspen community but have been pushed out.
There needs to be some major adjustments from the top, down. What goes around comes around.
Betty Hoops
Aspen