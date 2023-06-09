(Editor’s note: This letter was addressed to the community of Aspen.)
Editor:
I apologize to Paul Menter for misquoting him in my column last week discussing the affordability of the Lumberyard employee housing project.
In the regrettable passage, I wrote: “A one-time tax of just one-half of 1% on the value of real estate in the county alone would pay for it. That is not nothing, but it is much farther from the ‘impossible’ Menter suggests than it is next to nothing for the vast majority of Pitkin County property owners.”
I humbly acknowledge that Paul never said the paying for the project was “impossible.” He merely stated in a recent column on the subject that “if the Aspen City Council, in its current state of liminal disorientation, approves itself as the developer of an almost half-billion-dollar affordable housing project for which it has no existing way to pay, I don't want to be near it in any capacity.”
He also said, “If, on June 6 they approve the development of the 277-unit, 467 bedroom, $400 million-plus Lumberyard housing project, they will cross a threshold, leaving the realm of prudent governance where city councils only approve projects they can actually afford to build.”
In addition he wrote, “...today city officials merely mislead Aspen residents and taxpayers with the notion that they can actually afford to build the Lumberyard project.”
And, finally he stated, “Something clearly needs to change if Aspen is to step back from the cliff of fiscal lunacy from which it's about to leap.”
It was an act of intellectual laziness for me to succinctly summarize all these quotes for use in my column with the single word “impossible” to describe Paul’s position on financing the Lumberyard project which I thought was the point in his column. I could blame taking this shortcut on running up against a limited word count for my column, but I won't stoop to that.
If I have mischaracterized his opposition of the Lumberyard affordable housing project based on his belief that our community cannot pay for it, I am sincerely sorry. I suppose the silver lining is that I now understand that Paul might be a supporter of this good and necessary project once convinced that we can actually afford it, which was the aim of my column in which I misquoted him.
With deepest regret, shame and embarrassment.
Roger Marolt
Snowmass Village