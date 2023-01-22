Editor:
What a great letter from Summer Berg (“Desperate for diversity,” Jan. 20). Ironic that those “desperate for diversity” are making everyone conformists. Just another irrational symptom of woke-ism.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
