Reference Barry Vaughan's letter to the editor in the Aspen Daily News on Saturday. We should not find fault with recommending using Komondor and Kangal guarding dogs for reducing livestock predation, but allowing a few wolf packs will certainly not upset the "natural balance" of Colorado's Western Slope! Native Americans, both the plains and Mountain Utes, lived with wolves for thousands of years and benefited from them.
Introduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park is balancing the elk population in reducing overpopulation and overgrazing. A similar problem exists with elk in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Dale Reed Glenwood Springs