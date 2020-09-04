Editor:
When referring to housing under APCHA, the words “employee,” “affordable” and “subsidized” are not interchangeable.
Our mobile-home-park-turned-subdivision in the heart of Woody Creek is 100% APCHA deed restricted. APCHA selects residents who have proven work history and limited assets and income, making it employee housing. This particular community of employee housing is 100% maximum-value capped, sometimes referred to as category housing.
Which category are we in? Don’t bother about that: Regardless of public agreements which determine bank loans and so forth, our category designation under APCHA is fluid, and exceptions are granted behind closed doors. The category number and exceptions to the category caps don’t really matter anyway, because APCHA is in total control of sales price and sometimes cuts up to tens of thousands of dollars of value off the home value when making the sale.
How? Well, APCHA is the seller agent and the buyer agent; it utilizes a first right of refusal during the sales transaction to own the property just long enough to insert a new deed restriction; and discounts or ignores completely the seller’s investments in capital improvements on the home and into the Capital Replacement Reserve fund of the district.
That makes buy-in more affordable, no doubt, but over the long term makes fluid and likely diminishing the equity workers and their budding families put in their homes and community, which is not good. This also makes stagnant or drops the total valuation of residential properties here — crippling the WC Metro District’s ability to collect enough property tax to care for the village; which also is not good.
The day-to-day, year-to-year costs of maintaining infrastructure and providing services here (water, sewer, roads, etc.) 100% rise with the free market. This is not affordable.
Woody Creekers paid cost plus interest years ago when we bought our land from APCHA. We own 100% of our land, infrastructure and homes. Our purchases were not subsidized, and the ongoing costs of running this village are not subsidized (exception: one-time metro-district establishment grant from Pitkin County).
Despite our best efforts to work with APCHA as a partner to keep this village on track, APCHA’s dealings with us continue to be opaque, fluid and unilateral.
APCHA’s methods of restricting our land’s residents and values — as directed by a town many miles and standards of living away — send our village’s finances and infrastructure down the road to instability and failure.
Peg O’Brien
Woody Creek