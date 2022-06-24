Editor:
I just want to say congrats to the Apple Store employees on creating the first union! To celebrate this, employees who are working for corporations in Aspen should start discussing salaries and forming unions!
Don’t let older generations tell you that back in their day, they would start with a company and finish with that same company ... and somehow blame your work ethic, your grande Starbucks and your avocado toast as to why you can’t afford a living. They were actually represented well, paid well, given stock options, given retirement funds, etc. While our minimum wage hasn’t been raised since 2008. That generation has literally been working overtime to make sure our minimum wage was never raised.
Know your rights, talk about your salary, reach out to union representatives and form unions! You deserve more!
Perrin Williams
Aspen