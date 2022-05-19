Editor:
A big thank you to the Aspen Skiing Co. for stepping up to host the men’s World Cup skiing on Aspen Mountain in 2023! For me, ski racing is the heartbeat of skiing and Aspen. The 2017 World Cup Finals, including the first men’s World Cup “America’s Downhill” since 1995, far exceeded my hopes and expectations with the energy and enthusiasm of the competitors, spectators and the community. I greatly feared I would never again see World Cup skiing in Aspen, let alone a men’s speed event pending the uncertain and long delayed redevelopment of the base of Lift 1.
Thank you to the FIS and SkiCo for returning World Cup downhill racing to its rightful home in North America.
Mike Maple
Aspen