Editor:
It is awfully easy to feel a bit of despair about our world today. I know many of you have had the people of Ukraine in your hearts and minds, I have too. I also have been enjoying some mask-free visits with friends and family and still a bit worried about the pandemic and what comes next!
So, when I met my Little Buddy at Basalt Elementary School this month, it was a welcome reprieve and joy to spend time with a child in the community who had her mind on some really different things (what was for lunch, the newest lesson in math and the book that everyone in the school is reading — “Charlotte’s Web”).
As we get to know each other better, my Little Buddy might have questions about the world around us, what is happening, what she is hearing and understanding. Or she might not. And that’s OK, too. I often think about the number of youth in our community who have questions and thoughts and feelings that they are longing to share with a trusted adult.
Maybe you are ready to take the leap to be a Big Buddy this year? Maybe you know someone who is? If not now, when? Contact us at our Aspen office today (The Buddy Program, 970-920-2130) to learn more about how you can be the change.
Lindsay Lofaro
Basalt