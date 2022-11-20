Editor:
We are fourth graders in Ms. Kerry’s class at Aspen Elementary School. We are writing to say thank you to Chef Matt Zubrod and The Little Nell. Did you know that Chef Matt and The Nell teamed up with ASD and have cooked lunch for students at ASD for two weeks?
They provided delicious and healthy food for students and staff. At AES, all the food that was cooked recently was made by the chef at the Nell, providing our school with a different variety of food to eat and sample. In AES, we are learning about attributes that make the world a better place. Chef Matt and his team demonstrate several of these attributes. For example, they show they are caring by taking time out of their day to cook for us. At the Nell they are open-minded because they made paella, which is a traditional dish from Spain. A few favorites were the chicken tinga because the chicken was good and had a nice texture. We also liked the little bit of sweetness that from the sauce. Another favorite meal was the pizza we had on Friday. The pizza had a phenomenal sauce to cheese ratio. We loved that the bread complemented the cheese.
The Nell made the ASD better because they made food for our school and community which is kind. We are grateful for this opportunity and hope ASD teams up with the Nell and other restaurants in the future.
Liam, Parker, Sophia
Aspen Elementary School