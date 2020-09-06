Worst-case scenario Sep 6, 2020 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:We need a ground-based GPS backup like Russia has, or we could lose service in the event of some kind of attack.Alex SokolowSanta Monica, Calif. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesDays after alleged assault, Willits victim living in fearLovins: Aspen airport redevelopment process should be put on pauseBootsy Bellows manager allowed to remain in roleSnowmass Base Village: Then and nowHistoric house in Emma Open Space ready for useAspen ski pass announcement expected late SeptemberReal estate transactions recorded, Aug. 16 - Aug. 22, 2020COVID-19 curve flattens; board IDs near-term prioritiesVictim recounts being held captive, beaten overnight in Willits assaultLocal News in Brief, Sept. 3: City’s Stage 2 water restrictions in place; injured biker rescued Images Latest News Truck crash into Fryingpan River was fatal; Silt resident Jose Gonzalez identified Workers, we salute you: Celebrating the Aspen economy’s engine this Labor Day Days after alleged assault, Willits victim living in fear Sending out an SOS: Valley performance venues go red to shine light on struggling entertainment industry Pitkin County ballots being sent to printer Aspen ski pass announcement expected late September Local news in brief, Sept. 5 COVID-19 curve flattens; board IDs near-term priorities