Editor:
With all due respect, the new Carbondale swimming pools proposal is all wet. I’m afraid I live in a community that is divorced from reality. The expression “another day in paradise” comes to mind. Maybe it’s “never, never land.”
We live in a country that is almost simultaneously burning up, suffering from “aridification” (turning into desert), blown over with hurricanes, major wind disasters, a COVID pandemic with 200,000 dead, deep racial fault lines exposed, politically manipulated governments, millions unemployed without a future and the inability to run our schools. That’s just the short list.
No problem with all that, let’s throw a few million at some new swimming pools. Swimming laps is so very important. I wonder if we just might give a little thought to a few little things? Instead of adding to carbon emissions with new construction, maybe we could work at cutting the emissions we are producing all day every day. Let’s really get after new solar arrays. Let’s get the batteries to go with them. Let’s fix the grid to handle that. Let’s really get behind a local food supply for when the trucks can’t (won’t) get here. Let’s get the gas-burning heating systems out and get the heat pumps in. More hydroelectric. Kick some homeowner butt in Aspen and put the hydro equipment in. What about some alternative housing for when the virus digs in here and hundreds or more will need quarantining? And the same thing for wildfire. All of these outlying subdivisions can (some will) go up in flames and smoke. How about more firefighting capability? There is a lot more. More pool water might come in handy; they could spray it on burning homes.
Pat Hunter
Carbondale