Editor:
Every spring the Scholarship Committee of the Aspen Thrift Shop is honored to select recipients for college scholarships. It is a nearly impossible task to choose a limited number of candidates from the dozens of highly qualified and worthy applicants. This year, we are pleased to announce the following students from Aspen High School, Basalt High School, and Roaring Fork High School: Alex Martin; Angelica de la Torre; Annika Nichols; Arlet Campuzano; Ashley Ramos Alfaro; Jeremy Martin; Lucy Lampe; Taiga Moore; Riley Dolan; Angel Alvarado; and Ava Lee.
We are able to provide these generous awards due to the support of the community members who donate gently used items and clothing and to the shoppers who purchase them.
Aspen Thrift Shop Scholarship Committee