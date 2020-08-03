Editor:
Our trails are overwhelmed by conga lines of tourists who have come here not least because their home states are wracked by the virus. Folks realize and understand this reality, and yet several refuse to take the most basic precautions when they are guests in Aspen. Many trails are single track. Masks need to be made mandatory on these narrow trails where it is impossible to distance and step aside for passing unmasked hikers, up and downhill.
For those who think masking is an undue burden, they have the option to flock to other communities that do not require masks. And for all those who think that mask wearing does nothing, I say please look at Japan. The Japanese wear masks voluntarily, though they are not required to do so. Their culture also promotes frequent hand-washing. Their cities are among the most crowded in the world, yet they have been able to contain the virus better than we have while keeping their businesses and schools open. That’s a test sample of 126 million people. Masks work.
The Aspen City Council needs to step up and stop appeasing tourists while sacrificing residents. It needs to stop making vague suggestions and mandate wearing masks in public and on all our local trails.
Dipika Rai
Aspen