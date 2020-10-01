Editor:
I was pleased to see the article about Lauren Boebert in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel on Sept. 18. I had heard quite a while ago that she did not have a high school diploma or even a GED. It is interesting that she finally thought it was important to obtain a GED one month before the primary.
I hope the Tea Party folks that voted for her in the primary are happy. I don’t believe there is any way she will garner enough votes to beat her opponent. Moderate Republicans like me will not be voting for her. I cannot support anyone who does not respect the law and who can’t seem to manage her own business and personal finances. She and her supporters have only managed to make it very likely that our solid Republican seat will now go to a Democrat. The Democrats are laughing all the way to the polls.
It was suggested to me by one of Boebert’s supporters that if Scott Tipton would go along and throw his support behind Boebert now — that the Tea Party might be willing to support him in the next election if Boebert loses this election. I believe Scott has too much integrity to do that. It is my understanding that he was asked to run as a write-in candidate. He is not willing to split the ticket. I personally plan to write in his name — would you like to join me?
Laurie Neilson
Fruita