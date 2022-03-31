Editor:
The Carbondale Trustee Candidate Forum raised questions about the pool that I would like to address. Allocate the rec tax to other purposes: The citizens voted twice to allocate a half-cent sales tax for recreational purposes. The Trustees cannot simply reallocate funds overriding the voice of the citizens. This is a perfect funding source without raising taxes.
Location: After a thorough public input process, the Sopris Park location was deemed most suitable. The location behind the recreation center was rejected for several reasons: limits future expansion of the recreation center, limits public parking, adjacent residents’ concerns about impacts, and higher construction costs to remodel the recreation center. The view of Mount Sopris, and accessibility to Sopris Park were highly rated.
Footprint: Adding a splash pad would be an amenity to the park and available when the pool’s closed.
Upgrade the existing pool: Experts have said this was unfeasible. The over 40-year-old structure will not be repairable or usable within the next five years and it is not ADA compliant.
Carbondale’s town pool is a community resource:
It serves all ages and demographics. It is affordable, centrally located, and easily accessible.
Knowing how to swim is a life survival skill. Swim lessons are affordable and accessible to all ages and income levels.
It provides jobs.
It offers a safe, wholesome, healthy outlet for teenagers, families and seniors.
Passing A is a great way to fund a much-needed resource for people of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds.
Hollis Sutherland
Carbondale