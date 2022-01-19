Editor:
Responding to the letter to the editor yesterday by Millard Zimet about density: yes, Aspen is an island of a sort with limited access. On its almost 4 square miles are people living about 1,815 people per square mile. Carbondale is about 2 square miles and about 3,500 per square mile. Hong Kong Island has some 42,450 people per square mile. Ergo, Aspen is a lightweight. However, the traffic in Carbondale, thanks to the continuous growth, is increasing rapidly. Traffic hold-ups are now common. Could it be “Aspen Traffic Envy?”
There was already a Highway 82 winter afternoon jam back in the 1970s because of skiers returning from Snowmass. Yours truly was the first to suggest a designated bus lane. It only took about 30 years to get it built. I also wanted traffic lights on the two bridges controlled by bus drivers, ambulances and police. Never done. CDOT told me then they didn’t do bus lanes.
We opposed the four-laning of Highway 82 way back then. It would cause exponential growth downvalley and would absolutely overwhelm Main Street in town. CDOT knew this and they purposely kept the congestion outside town.
You should ask why 20,000 cars a day want to drive in and out of the town. And also ask why it seems you think you must keep adding housing for more people. Does that solve the problem, or expand it?
London, England, addressed their problem with fees for vehicles in congested areas. It’s a thought. The town is installing CCV, closed circuit video. That could be expanded.
By the way, increasing parking will increase the traffic, as will adding more lanes. You could also put a limit on the number of businesses by controlling licenses and perhaps by setting a limit for the overall number of employees — for all business types.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale