Editor:
Why does Aspen dedicate a $0.35 sales tax to the Aspen School District? Because they can’t keep teachers with the housing crisis. Is that fair? Shouldn’t property taxes alone support the school district?
Why are all area service-providing agencies trying to build housing? Answer: succession planning, simply knowing that their current workforce will need to be replaced over time.
Why is the region experiencing a worker shortage? Because homes that housed workers are becoming second homes and short-term rentals — demanding workers rather than supplying them.
Why are local businesses left only to lure workers from other businesses? Because new workers can’t afford housing in the valley.
Why aren’t remaining workers taking jobs in Aspen? Because there are plentiful comparable jobs in the valley without long, unpaid commutes.
Why do retailers and restaurants, office spaces and traditional lodging pay commercial property tax rates about four times higher than STRs and condo hotels on their real estate holdings to our school, hospital, ambulance, fire, RFTA and library districts? Why are condo hotels and STR operators fighting against funding for housing and infrastructure that support visitor needs, even as they run copious “help wanted ads” for all positions?
Why are some who live deed-restricted affordable housing — who have secured a future for themselves and their family through subsidized housing, now working to deny others that same opportunity? Hunter would have an answer, and it has nothing to do with community or common good.
Vote yes on 2A for our community’s future.
Rachel Richards
Aspen