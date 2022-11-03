Editor:
Voting yes on 2B means continued funding for the parks, trails and open space that benefits locals and tourists alike. The benefits of renewing this tax include the continued care of 30 parks, 90 kilometers of Nordic ski trails, 38 miles of bike trails (150,000 users per year on the Marolt Bridge!), 13,000 trees cared for, 250 trash cans serviced, the Cozy Point facility and all the programs out there, The Aspen Rec Center, and the Iselin Park Tennis and pickleball courts (soon to receive an upgrade!).
Please vote yes on 2B.
John Doyle
Aspen