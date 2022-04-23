Editor:
Sketchy (in)actions of items related to the 480 Donegan development annexation and proposal are many. Including R2’s three “neighborhood” meetings with very few “neighbors.” R2 refused requests to erect “story poles” that would physically demonstrate building heights. And stating the “affordable” (to some) housing (53-foot height limit) needs to be approved or a commercial office park will be built (25-foot limit). Truly either/or? Doubtful. Plus purported questionable “benefits” to Glenwood Springs? The family has approvals dating back to 1980 and with two existing buildings can build thirteen more. The access to 6&24 is for emergency use only, not a needed, permanent use.
Council actions were sketchy too as oral presenters were asked if they lived “in-city” or “out-of-city” and were limited to just one comment overall. Did they keep track who was who and disregard/diminish those of the latter? Some also expressed sympathy for the amount of time and money R2 had spent. I’m sorry … development is a high stakes/high reward proposition for developer and landowner. Should city leaders acquiesce to high-power, slick out-of-state developers?
With the opportunity to gain more land, staff and council agreed to take money instead of land. Dollars once spent will be gone. To settle for 1 acre of “public” parkland with 700-900 residents in 480 alone, is not adequate to address the dearth of parkland in West Glenwood. Take away space needed for parking and end up with even less “public” parkland.
Staff advocated for PUD zoning, allowing more “flexibility” rather than perhaps a more appropriate zone district. The city attorney has shared the architectural renderings mean nothing … primarily just density and height.
In front of packed chambers, council agreed to a moratorium and at a later meeting backed off. The city “desires” to annex the portion of Mel Rey Road that is substandard. Why take on more when there are many other needs within the city that should be priority. Garfield County also has stated if the city annexes some of West Glenwood then they should annex all of West Glenwood.
Vote yes on B until things are less “sketchy.”
Sean Jeung
Glenwood Springs