I am voting yes for the short-term rental tax to fund affordable housing, and I urge you to do so. Our housing situation is worse than ever. Everyone is feeling it, at all income strata. Our current approach cannot meet our community needs. The tax is not perfect. It will come with tradeoffs. I run a vacation rental company; I know this space intimately, and this tax will affect our customers. STRs will become more expensive, further distorting our market. Today’s tourist is the local of tomorrow, and we will further price out those who want to be here. We can’t run from that.
In public service, perfection is not a luxury we have. Among hard tradeoffs, I choose to support solving our community’s most critical need, housing, now, at the expense of future distortion of our tourist base. I must trust future councils and citizens to rise to our following challenges, knowing we did the hard, imperfect and challenging things now to meet our moment of need.
Our opportunity is to rise above personal concerns and the bottom line to embrace the necessary steps to safeguard, preserve, and improve the most amazing place and community on earth. Let us not be the ones that let the Aspen community legacy down. Join those who came before us in doing the hard things to ensure our story continues.
Vote yes on the STR tax to prioritize the community.
Skippy Mesirow
Aspen