Editor:
I want to thank the Aspen Daily News for its balanced and fair coverage of multiple issues, including an issue important downvalley: the 480 Donegan project in Glenwood Springs. Unlike the non-independent paper here, the ADN has been fair in their coverage of this important issue.
I was disappointed to see yet another pro-annexation editorial from an elected official in which again misrepresents this project. He misses the point; 480 Donegan is not about more development (that will happen with within the city limits of Glenwood regardless). This is about bringing more land into our city via annexation to permit massive growth. This annexation results in a massive new project where it neither belongs nor fits.
This official is wrong. The project is not 272 units, because the majority of council, unasked and unwarranted, raised the project size to 300 units. It is anything but “smart” growth, bringing more land into a city that will have to provide water, services and new infrastructure for it.
Finally, the developer and the land owner have threatened the neighbors in West Glenwood, and the rest of our citizenry, with a industrial park. Their latest mailing, which finally complies with campaign finance laws, shows a picture of some dystopian Amazonian warehouse with lots of big trucks. Yes, the landowner has county approval, from the 1980s, to build commercial buildings. They can also go back to the county commissioners and get approval for reasonable residential development, but only under county rules. But they can’t build 300-plus units in the county on this land, which is why they want annexation. It is also not related, despite their promises, to the GWS Mall. The developer has no agreement to purchase the mall, it is not under contract, and there is no guarantee that 480 Donegan, with all its other impacts, will result in redevelopment of the mall.
Annexation here equals tremendous new growth. That is the sole issue to consider when you vote. Vote yes May 3, yes on B, yes to stop annexation, yes to preserve our city.
Tony Hershey
Glenwood Springs