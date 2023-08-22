Editor:
I love the term "touron." It's a delicious portmanteau.
I think one of the reasons the tourons are behaving like entitled brats is because they are! I think the Aspen Mountain high hotel prices and the new exorbitant, egregious short-term rental tax are driving away the middle-income tourist who is awed by visiting such an ethereal place.
Instead we are only attracting the billionaires and their children who know from experience they can do what they want, regardless of the rules. I've watched the short-term guests change at my complex. For example, one got drunk, forgot the code, then kicked in the door to get in at 2 a.m. He told the owner, "No worries. I'll just pay for it." He didn't pay for the time and trouble of getting the door-jam fixed. I've been told off by 15-year-olds waiting to pay at a local restaurant.
Like it or not, we are a tourist town. We need to love and embrace them. But we also have to start attracting the right kind of tourists — who aren't tourons.
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen