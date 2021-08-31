Editor:
Over the next six months, our already burdened Pitkin County commissioners will have the opportunity to make one of the most important greenhouse gas decisions that will ever be made by the county. Specifically, they will have the chance to make the general aviation business jets clean up their mess. Our airport is the second-largest contributor to greenhouse gases in the county. Let’s stop saying we want to do something about CO2 emissions and actually do something about them.
Here is some background:
In 1993 my company, Aspen Base Operation, entered into a 30-year lease to be the “gas station,” (FBO or fixed base operation), for general aviation aircraft at Sardy Field. Just in very round numbers, Aspen Base Operation was selling in the neighborhood of five million gallons of Jet A and Avgas in 2006. Those gallon volumes have significantly increased since that time, probably doubling.
In 2011, a couple of us attempted to convince Pitkin County to allow a second fuel provider to demonstrate the viability of carbon offsetting 100% of the retail fuel sold at our airport. This was not a complicated proposal. Basically, $1 of every gallon of fuel sold to the fleet of business jets operating here would be used to develop wind or solar power to offset the gallon of fuel sold. Further, that solar and wind power would belong to the FBO firm selling the fuel. In other words, the clean power developed by the company would itself become a source of revenue to the FBO operator selling the fuel. Unfortunately, our attempt at this demonstration project was never approved.
The 30-year lease is now expiring and according to Dan Bartholomew, the new airport administrator, the request for proposals is going to be issued late in 2021 or early 2022 for new leases for two FBOs on our airport.This greenhouse gas 100% offset needs to be a part of the RFP requirements. There will be some restrictions as to how the $1 per gallon is collected and applied to alternative energy projects.
No matter how many “green” policies the county imposes, a couple of Gulfstream jet operations offset any carbon savings we might have gained. We need to tackle this huge source of CO2 emissions in Pitkin County. This RFP requirement would enable millions of dollars every year to be directed toward developing renewable energy.
Cliff Runge
Aspen