Editor:
I always love reading Lorenzo Semple’s Saturday pieces. I was sad to hear that he thinks there are no ski-conditioning classes going on in the valley (“On a ski-conditioning jihad,” Nov. 5). Aspen CrossFit has been running classes since Oct. 25. We run seven classes a week. Tuesday and Thursday at 5 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. We focus on ski conditioning in our CrossFit Endurance classes.
Our one month offer ends Nov. 17, but these classes continue year-round and offer fitness for all types of winter sports (skiing, snowboarding, skinning, etc). We are happy to prorate anyone who wants to come in for our final two weeks, or you can get a monthly membership and try it for the next month. Happy conditioning! P.S. Colorado Mountain College also holds ski conditioning classes. Email us for details. aspencfteam@gmail.com
Megan Bourke
Aspen