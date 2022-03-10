Editor:
It astounds me that the well-hated developer in town opens his mouth at all. What he said about the Casper Group shows he does not give a nickel about anyone or anything in this town. He did the same thing to me when I regretfully got involved with him and his gang of lawyers from Chicago. Promises were made, plans for a new building with us in it were discussed, but in the end he bullied us all out of the building at Cooper and Original. How many times can he uproot the locals of this town? All he has put up is extremely high-rent buildings and a bank, and has evicted countless local businesses. It seems Aspen is ripe with unsavory developers and greedy real estate tycoons right now.
Terrance McGuire
Carbondale