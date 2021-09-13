Editor:
Our fourth- and sixth-grade boys kicked off their football season with two exciting wins yesterday, and we would be remiss if we didn’t thank all of the people in this great community who make it possible for our kids to do what they love. Special thanks to all of the directors, coaches and parents who tirelessly volunteer, the Aspen Elks Lodge No. 224 which eagerly ensures that the program has whatever it needs each year, and to the Aspen Recreation Department and Aspen School District who provide and maintain the beautiful places where we practice and play. With support like that, how can we lose? Go Aspen!
The Thorne Family
Aspen