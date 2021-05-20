Editor:
Now more than ever, during these times of uncertainty, youth in our community need your time and support. As a mentor of a young girl, I can assure you that this is one of the most gratifying experiences that I had in this country, to which I emigrated 11 years ago.
In 2011, I took a very important step in my life, offering my time and sharing it with a young girl who was then only 8 years old. I remember perfectly that September day when we got matched and I met my little buddy. She had a beautiful big smile that barely fit her face and we were so nervous, happy and full of excitement. Now, that little girl is a young woman who soon will turn 18 years old and will graduate from high school to start her college journey. Ten years of friendship, first getting to know each other, gaining trust, learning from each other, trying new experiences together in our community. Ten years full of laughter but also tears and consolation. During all this time the two of us went through very difficult times in our lives and we always had each other. Now I realize that of everything I learned from this mentoring experience, of how I became a better person and that my buddy is and will always be a fundamental part of my life and my family.
So, what are you waiting for? Do not let more time pass by. Our youth are the future!
Ainhoa Bujan
Carbondale