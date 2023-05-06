Editor:
I mostly agree with Roger Marolt that “takers will continue to take” (column, May 2, Aspen Daily News) with lots of examples in the news from warlords to corrupt politicians. Putin is the worst, he collects Americans.
With a human population of some 8 billion people and still growing, we are collectively the greatest takers of all, taking resources as if the planet is ours to burn.
It’s a good thing youth voting is way up, same with suburban women, and they are motivated to throw out a bunch of way-too-old-school politicians.
Last year more electric heat pumps were installed and many of those replaced natural gas furnaces, water and heaters. Induction stoves are sweeping the nation. LEDs already have.
Tom Mooney
Aspen