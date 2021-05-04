Editor:
Politics is not a zero-sum game. Even Las Vegas knows it’s a win-some/lose-some world, even if the house wins in the long run.
Take the simple game of Blackjack. Fifty-two cards in the deck, with four suits, each suit has 13 cards, four of which are worth 10, the “ten” and three face cards, and the ace worth one or 11. The rest of the cards reflect their value from two to nine.
Almost 31% of the time a “10” will appear, almost 8% of the time any other card will appear. Since the winner has to be below 21, and have the high score between 17 and 21, the strategy becomes a game of draws. The fewer draws the better, because the odds of a 10 appearing more frequently makes the odds of going over 21 (or “bust”) more likely.
One must know what the dealer shows as a leading card. With the likelihood of a 10 appearing after the dealer lays down six or fewer, it's best to “stand,” because the dealer will have to come up with one or more cards to get between 17 and 21, if “lucky.” If the dealer lays down a seven or better, the player should go for broke, because the odds shift to the point where the likelihood of the dealer winning is moot; the player may as well win or bust. These are only odds, no guarantee. It should be fun.
So it is in Congress. Are all the old players dead? They say it only takes a generation for a society to lose its culture. Amen. Where are the Tip O'Neills? Had he no mentors, or did Newt Gingrich kill them all after Tip died, with his 1994 Contract on America, er, Contract with America? This present half-baked bunch of ideologues have no game.
For Democrats at heart, the party has gone rogue. They have open borders, free-for-all unaccountable election laws, packing the Supreme Court, statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico. What’s next, Guam and Samoa? (Too bad we gave up the Philippines.) They support “critical race theory” and the secret police, Antifa. They have the media in their pockets and believe Black Livers Matter and its Marxist ways are the future.
And then there is Vice President Kamala Harris, who will implement policies that will exacerbate the situation should she ever hold the top office.
None of these ideas preceded Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress. He was out there on his own: “Bunker Biden,” as a singular thread to the past. His soft diction betrayed his strength. What is it about these Baby Boomer presidents? They all sound like a bad version of Mickey Mouse, Bill Clinton being the most articulate.
Biden reflected common sense. He has a speaking style that is only matched by few other presidents, despite Ted Cruz’s fake nap. Who needs an assault rifle to kill a deer that doesn’t wear Kevlar? Everyone deserves health care — it’s a right…
On the other hand, Republicans can complain about the division Democrats are sowing amongst us, trying to divide and permanently install themselves in power. Democrats are discounting half the people of this country and holding the Capitol hostage. Ironic, since that’s what they're accusing Trump supporters of.
The biggest problem is the ideology that Republicans have, and it's been because of their hard line. Today the Republican hard line looks better. Sadly, this is a zero-sum game.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction