Editor:
The Pitkin County Democratic Party is grateful to the candidates and incumbents who made our 10th annual (virtual) gathering possible. What an impressive group of intelligent, well-spoken, decent people that appeared on Zoom for our appreciative audience.
We are delighted that Gov. Jared Polis, former Gov. John Hickenlooper (our terrific candidate for U.S. Senate), AG Phil Weiser, State Treasurer Dave Young, former State Rep Diane Mitsch Bush (our excellent CD3 candidate), State Sen Kerry Donovan (SD5), State Rep Julie McCluskie (HD61), Dr. Mayling Simpson (State Bd of Ed candidate), Pitkin County commissioners Steve Child, George Newman and Greg Poschman, and commissioner candidate Francie Jacober all made time to appear live. Even while the Senate is in session, Sen. Michael Bennet sent us a lovely, personal video. Secretary of State Jena Griswold, protecting voters every second of every day, sent us a heartfelt video, as did former VP Joe Biden — our candidate for 46th president of the U.S.
We thank Paul Dioguardi of Hickory House for extending his kindness to our virtual event attendees and Jeffrey Riggenbach for allowing us to use his extraordinary photographs in montages throughout the evening, some very movingly of departed friends. Even in this pandemic, we were able to reunite over Zoom with friends and realize how many extraordinary human beings we have — and can have come Nov. 3 — representing us.
Betty Wallach
Administrative vice-chair/secretary, Pitkin County Democratic Party