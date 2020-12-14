Market Snapshot
Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2020*
* Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
High
Aspen
From its 1 acre, this 69 Herron Hollow Road house offers 360-degree mountain views along with seven bedrooms and five full baths.
$12,950,000
Low
Carbondale
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 496 Seven Oaks Road sits on 1 acre with over 1,500 square feet.
$645,000