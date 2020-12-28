Market snapshot, Dec. 13-Dec. 19
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
High
Aspen
This 288 Willoughby Way house offers six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms with almost 9,000 square feet of living space.
$29,659,000
Low
Snowmass Village
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom Capitol Peak Lodge condo has 700 square feet of living space.
$570,000