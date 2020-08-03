Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.

High

$23,000,000

Aspen

Located at 855 Roaring Fork Road, this five bedroom home offers over 8,000 square feet of living space on roughly 1.1 acres of land. The house was built in 1981 and has 7.5 bathrooms.

Low

$585,000

Snowmass Village

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo offers great views from its top-floor location, along with a wood-burning fireplace.

Year to Date - Jan. 1 – July 31

Total transactions: 121 (down 25%); Total sales volume: $303,842,085 (up 18%); Sales to list price ratio: 93% (down 2%); Active listings: 488 (down 8%)

Real estate transactions recorded, 

July 19 - July 25, 2020

Grantor: White, Edward A Trust; White, Edward Trustee; White, Nancy R Trustee; WHite, Nancy Trustee

Grantee: Machni Family Trust

Property: Club Weeks 5, 31, 32, 48 Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B54

Cost: $260,000

Grantor: Heather Lane LLC

Grantee: Q Mountain Haus LLC

Property: Meadowood 2 5; Part of Meadowood 2 6

Cost: $8,000,000

Grantor: Fabrocini, Bill

Grantee: Ryan, Kenneth Bill; Ryan, Stephanie Cantor

Property: North Forty PUD 3 10

Cost: $657,000

Grantor: Hoffman, Joan D Trust; Hoffman, Joan D Trustee

Grantee: Fabrocini, William D

Property: Melton Ranch I 29

Cost: $1,737,725

Grantor: 600 E Main LLC

Grantee: Parrott, Susan Trust; Parrott, Laura

Property: Concept 600 204

Cost: $2,105,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Julili Holdings LLC

Property: Club Interest 507-I One Snowmass

Cost: $259,200

Grantor: Starford Investments LLC

Grantee: Mary B Lot 1 LLC

Property: Mary B 1

Cost: $9,650,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Cosset-Thirion, Marilyn; Thirion, Franck P

Property: Aspen Highlands Village AFF Housing 11

Cost: $363,888

Grantor: Shadow Mountain Corporaion

Grantee: Mary B Lot 2 LLC

Property: Mary B 2

Cost: $4,000,000

Grantor: Westchester Investments Inc

Grantee: Homestake Parcel LLC

Property: See doc for detail; Gramiger/Sheehan lot line adjustment

Cost: $16,000,000

Grantor: Hispatel Corp

Grantee: 720 West Hopkins Holdings LLC

Property: Skandia Townhouses E

Cost: $1,350,000

Grantor: Remainder Marital Trust; Koch, David H Trust; Flesher, Gregory W Trustee; Humphrey, Mark E Trustee; Bessemer Trust Company of Delaware Trustee

Grantee: 855 Roaring Fork Road LLC

Property: Second Aspen Company 16; Second Aspen Company 9

Cost: $23,000,000

Grantor: Remainder Marital Trust; Koch, David H Trust; Flesher, Gregory W Trustee; Humphrey, Mark E Trustee; Bessemer Trust Company of Delaware Trustee

Grantee: 865 Roaring Fork Road LLC

Property: Second Aspen Company 10

Cost: $12,000,000

Grantor: Firestone Harris

Grantee: Kent, Barbara Eileen; Kent, David Robert

Property: 1/20 Fee Ownership Interest Week 5 & Floating Weeks G A Resort 32

Cost: $100,000

Grantor: Wells, Richard A; Wells, Richard Aaron

Grantee: AS 134 LLC

Property: Aspen Square 34

Cost: $2,650,000

Grantor: Power, Christian

Grantee: Ibiuna LLC

Property: Terracehouse 62

Cost: $585,000

Grantor: Kosglow, James Trust; Kosglow, Janice Trust

Grantee: Vanderschuit Studio Inc Money Purchase Pension Plan II Vanderschuit Studio Inc

Property: 1/12th Interest Innsbruck Condo 206

Cost: $16,000

Grantor: Skyfall LLC

Grantee: Tabani, Zeshan

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 214; Assay Hill Lodge 13114

Cost: $1,850,000

Grantor: Roeschel, Hans E; Roeschel, Jill E

Grantee: Mateja, Cassandra C; Mateja, William B

Property: 33 8 87 Part Of 77~78; 28 8 87 Part Of 77~78; 28 8 87 Part of 2; 33 8 87 Part of 2

Cost: $1,724,500

Grantor: Dunton, D Thomas Trust; Dunton D Thomas Trustee

Grantee: 75 Bluebonnet LLC

Property: Meadowood 2 1 8

Cost: 5,600,000

Grantor: Owl Mountain Ranch LLC

Grantee: 2900 West Buttermilk Road LLC

Property: West Buttermilk Pfister Tracts 3

Cost: $21,000,000

Grantor: Karlinski Suanne R Trustee; Karlinski Suanne Trust; Karlinski Andrew Trust; Karlinski Andrew C Trustee; Karlinski Suanne R Trust; Karlinski Andrew C Trust; Karlinski Andrew Trustee

Karlinski Suanne Trustee

Grantee: Sophia Victoria

Property: Horse 57

Cost: $5,040,000

Grantor: Tiehack Townhouse Aspen LLC

Grantee: Oregon Trail LLC

Property: Maroon Creek Townhomes

Cost: $5,000,000

