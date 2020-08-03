Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.
High
$23,000,000
Aspen
Located at 855 Roaring Fork Road, this five bedroom home offers over 8,000 square feet of living space on roughly 1.1 acres of land. The house was built in 1981 and has 7.5 bathrooms.
Low
$585,000
Snowmass Village
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo offers great views from its top-floor location, along with a wood-burning fireplace.
Year to Date - Jan. 1 – July 31
Total transactions: 121 (down 25%); Total sales volume: $303,842,085 (up 18%); Sales to list price ratio: 93% (down 2%); Active listings: 488 (down 8%)
Real estate transactions recorded,
July 19 - July 25, 2020
Grantor: White, Edward A Trust; White, Edward Trustee; White, Nancy R Trustee; WHite, Nancy Trustee
Grantee: Machni Family Trust
Property: Club Weeks 5, 31, 32, 48 Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B54
Cost: $260,000
Grantor: Heather Lane LLC
Grantee: Q Mountain Haus LLC
Property: Meadowood 2 5; Part of Meadowood 2 6
Cost: $8,000,000
Grantor: Fabrocini, Bill
Grantee: Ryan, Kenneth Bill; Ryan, Stephanie Cantor
Property: North Forty PUD 3 10
Cost: $657,000
Grantor: Hoffman, Joan D Trust; Hoffman, Joan D Trustee
Grantee: Fabrocini, William D
Property: Melton Ranch I 29
Cost: $1,737,725
Grantor: 600 E Main LLC
Grantee: Parrott, Susan Trust; Parrott, Laura
Property: Concept 600 204
Cost: $2,105,000
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Julili Holdings LLC
Property: Club Interest 507-I One Snowmass
Cost: $259,200
Grantor: Starford Investments LLC
Grantee: Mary B Lot 1 LLC
Property: Mary B 1
Cost: $9,650,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Cosset-Thirion, Marilyn; Thirion, Franck P
Property: Aspen Highlands Village AFF Housing 11
Cost: $363,888
Grantor: Shadow Mountain Corporaion
Grantee: Mary B Lot 2 LLC
Property: Mary B 2
Cost: $4,000,000
Grantor: Westchester Investments Inc
Grantee: Homestake Parcel LLC
Property: See doc for detail; Gramiger/Sheehan lot line adjustment
Cost: $16,000,000
Grantor: Hispatel Corp
Grantee: 720 West Hopkins Holdings LLC
Property: Skandia Townhouses E
Cost: $1,350,000
Grantor: Remainder Marital Trust; Koch, David H Trust; Flesher, Gregory W Trustee; Humphrey, Mark E Trustee; Bessemer Trust Company of Delaware Trustee
Grantee: 855 Roaring Fork Road LLC
Property: Second Aspen Company 16; Second Aspen Company 9
Cost: $23,000,000
Grantor: Remainder Marital Trust; Koch, David H Trust; Flesher, Gregory W Trustee; Humphrey, Mark E Trustee; Bessemer Trust Company of Delaware Trustee
Grantee: 865 Roaring Fork Road LLC
Property: Second Aspen Company 10
Cost: $12,000,000
Grantor: Firestone Harris
Grantee: Kent, Barbara Eileen; Kent, David Robert
Property: 1/20 Fee Ownership Interest Week 5 & Floating Weeks G A Resort 32
Cost: $100,000
Grantor: Wells, Richard A; Wells, Richard Aaron
Grantee: AS 134 LLC
Property: Aspen Square 34
Cost: $2,650,000
Grantor: Power, Christian
Grantee: Ibiuna LLC
Property: Terracehouse 62
Cost: $585,000
Grantor: Kosglow, James Trust; Kosglow, Janice Trust
Grantee: Vanderschuit Studio Inc Money Purchase Pension Plan II Vanderschuit Studio Inc
Property: 1/12th Interest Innsbruck Condo 206
Cost: $16,000
Grantor: Skyfall LLC
Grantee: Tabani, Zeshan
Property: Assay Hill Lodge 214; Assay Hill Lodge 13114
Cost: $1,850,000
Grantor: Roeschel, Hans E; Roeschel, Jill E
Grantee: Mateja, Cassandra C; Mateja, William B
Property: 33 8 87 Part Of 77~78; 28 8 87 Part Of 77~78; 28 8 87 Part of 2; 33 8 87 Part of 2
Cost: $1,724,500
Grantor: Dunton, D Thomas Trust; Dunton D Thomas Trustee
Grantee: 75 Bluebonnet LLC
Property: Meadowood 2 1 8
Cost: 5,600,000
Grantor: Owl Mountain Ranch LLC
Grantee: 2900 West Buttermilk Road LLC
Property: West Buttermilk Pfister Tracts 3
Cost: $21,000,000
Grantor: Karlinski Suanne R Trustee; Karlinski Suanne Trust; Karlinski Andrew Trust; Karlinski Andrew C Trustee; Karlinski Suanne R Trust; Karlinski Andrew C Trust; Karlinski Andrew Trustee
Karlinski Suanne Trustee
Grantee: Sophia Victoria
Property: Horse 57
Cost: $5,040,000
Grantor: Tiehack Townhouse Aspen LLC
Grantee: Oregon Trail LLC
Property: Maroon Creek Townhomes
Cost: $5,000,000