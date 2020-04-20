Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.
High
Aspen
705 South Spruce St.
This single-family residence includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, two of which are half-baths. Built in 2003, it’s located near the base of Smuggler Mountain and encompasses 7.988 square feet of floor space. It features stone fireplaces, large outdoor decks and a separate guesthouse. All lower-level bedrooms lead out to patios.
$12,200,000
Low
Snowmass Village
Timberline Condominiums
690 Carriage Way, Building C, Unit 1D
This one-bedroom, two-bathroom, ski-in/ski-out condo unit, built in 1972, has 961 square feet of floor space. The remodeled condo has a large and open living area with full-sized custom kitchen. Other features include a fireplace, ski racks and access to a full-service restaurant on the premises. The property can be converted into a two-bedroom unit if needed.
$622,500
Year to date, Jan. 1 to April 17, 2020*
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
Total transactions: 72 (same as 2019)
Total sales volume: $201,870,454 (up 54 percent)
Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)
Active listings: 314 (down 25 percent)