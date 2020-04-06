Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.

High

Downtown Aspen

630 E. Hyman Avenue

Crandall Building Condo

Unit 301 and related spaces

This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom penthouse condominium features 2,824 square feet of floor space. Built in 2012, it features light-filled spaces and floor-to-ceiling glass corner windows opening up to an outdoor deck with a hot tub. The property sale includes a two-car garage and private building entrance.

$11,234,000

Low

Basalt

407 Allison Lane

Southside PUD Phase II

Block 9, Lot 7

This is a vacant residential lot encompassing 7,253 square feet. It’s one of the last available corner lots in the Southside PUD and sits across from Wildwood Park.

$305,000

 

Year to date, Jan. 1 to April 3, 2020*

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Total transactions: 67 (up 15 percent)

Total sales volume: $189,075,954 (up 69 percent)

Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)

Active listings: 307 (down 24 percent)

Real estate transactions recorded: March 22 - March 28, 2020

Grantor: Partyaka, Vincent K

Grantee: Smith Laurel Carini

Property: Southside PUD 9 II 7

Cost: $305,000

Grantor: Barbara Boyles Trust; Barbara Boyles Trustee

Grantee: Tikunoff, John; Tikunoff, Cynthia

Property: Smuggler Park 205

Cost: $1,000,000

Grantor: Bern Family Aspen Property LLC

Grantee: 301 Aspen LLC

Property: Crandall Building Condo 301; Crandall Building Condo 007; Crandall Building Condo 105; Crandall Building Condo 103

Cost: $11,234,000

Grantor: Chart House Project Owner LLC

Grantee: Semikin, Anton

Property: Fractional Interest A-11 Dancing Bear Residences Aspen MS11 Tunnel Easement

Cost: $975,000

Grantor: MSK-Aspen LLC

Grantee: Lines Scott G S

Property: Fixed Week 7 & Floating Weeks G A Resort 24

Cost: $115,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Villar, Mauricio, Bezerra; Villar, Mariana Rohlfs

Property: Club Interest NO 407-2 ONE Snowmass East 407

Cost: $205,200

Grantor: Ogier Colorado LLC

Grantee: Parkes, Timothy H; Parkes, Tracey E

Property: 22 9 86 SE4SW4; 27 9 86 15

Cost: $2,387,500

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Villar, Mauricio Bezerra; Villar, Mariana Rohlfs

Property: Club Interest 407-3 One Snowmass East 407

Cost: $256,500

Grantor: Lotus Plaza LLC

Grantee: Galante, John

Property: Club Villas 302 I

Cost: $733,000

Grantor: One Aspen 201 LLC

Grantee: Fitterer, Brian L

Property: South Aspen Street PUD North FM-A-201

Cost: $13,350,000

Grantor: Smith, Patricia Lynn Trust

Grantee: Doremus, Ryan P; Doremus, Kristin D

Property: Horse Ranch 85

Cost: $1,690,000

Grantor: Seis Ninos Ranch LLC

Grantee: Shumway, Jeffrey M

Property: Tract 2 Aspen River Valley Ranch B

Cost: $5,322,798.93

Grantor: Davidson, Paul; Davidson, Danielle

Grantee: Ponder, Kathy J; Ramsey, Charles C

Property: Durant 201A; Durant 203A

Cost: $3,000,000

Grantor: Demond, Walter E; Demond, Kari

Grantee: Eisenberg, Ron; Eisenberg, Rona

Property: Premier Club Weeks Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B41

Cost: $199,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Adamson, Glen P; Shen Li

Property: Red House Enclave 945

Cost: $231,046

Grantor: Centennial-Aspen II Limited Partnership

Grantee: New Centennial LLC

Property: Centennial 3A; Fox Crossing 1

Cost: $50,500,000

Grantor: Reagan, Thomas P

Grantee: Aspen 1998 LLC

Property: Stillwater Ranch 3

Cost: $21,000,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Nelson, Brett; Melton, Lily

Property: Common Ground Housing Condo 516

Cost: $137,632