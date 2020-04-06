Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.
High
Downtown Aspen
630 E. Hyman Avenue
Crandall Building Condo
Unit 301 and related spaces
This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom penthouse condominium features 2,824 square feet of floor space. Built in 2012, it features light-filled spaces and floor-to-ceiling glass corner windows opening up to an outdoor deck with a hot tub. The property sale includes a two-car garage and private building entrance.
$11,234,000
Low
Basalt
407 Allison Lane
Southside PUD Phase II
Block 9, Lot 7
This is a vacant residential lot encompassing 7,253 square feet. It’s one of the last available corner lots in the Southside PUD and sits across from Wildwood Park.
$305,000
Year to date, Jan. 1 to April 3, 2020*
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
Total transactions: 67 (up 15 percent)
Total sales volume: $189,075,954 (up 69 percent)
Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)
Active listings: 307 (down 24 percent)
Real estate transactions recorded: March 22 - March 28, 2020
Grantor: Partyaka, Vincent K
Grantee: Smith Laurel Carini
Property: Southside PUD 9 II 7
Cost: $305,000
Grantor: Barbara Boyles Trust; Barbara Boyles Trustee
Grantee: Tikunoff, John; Tikunoff, Cynthia
Property: Smuggler Park 205
Cost: $1,000,000
Grantor: Bern Family Aspen Property LLC
Grantee: 301 Aspen LLC
Property: Crandall Building Condo 301; Crandall Building Condo 007; Crandall Building Condo 105; Crandall Building Condo 103
Cost: $11,234,000
Grantor: Chart House Project Owner LLC
Grantee: Semikin, Anton
Property: Fractional Interest A-11 Dancing Bear Residences Aspen MS11 Tunnel Easement
Cost: $975,000
Grantor: MSK-Aspen LLC
Grantee: Lines Scott G S
Property: Fixed Week 7 & Floating Weeks G A Resort 24
Cost: $115,000
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Villar, Mauricio, Bezerra; Villar, Mariana Rohlfs
Property: Club Interest NO 407-2 ONE Snowmass East 407
Cost: $205,200
Grantor: Ogier Colorado LLC
Grantee: Parkes, Timothy H; Parkes, Tracey E
Property: 22 9 86 SE4SW4; 27 9 86 15
Cost: $2,387,500
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Villar, Mauricio Bezerra; Villar, Mariana Rohlfs
Property: Club Interest 407-3 One Snowmass East 407
Cost: $256,500
Grantor: Lotus Plaza LLC
Grantee: Galante, John
Property: Club Villas 302 I
Cost: $733,000
Grantor: One Aspen 201 LLC
Grantee: Fitterer, Brian L
Property: South Aspen Street PUD North FM-A-201
Cost: $13,350,000
Grantor: Smith, Patricia Lynn Trust
Grantee: Doremus, Ryan P; Doremus, Kristin D
Property: Horse Ranch 85
Cost: $1,690,000
Grantor: Seis Ninos Ranch LLC
Grantee: Shumway, Jeffrey M
Property: Tract 2 Aspen River Valley Ranch B
Cost: $5,322,798.93
Grantor: Davidson, Paul; Davidson, Danielle
Grantee: Ponder, Kathy J; Ramsey, Charles C
Property: Durant 201A; Durant 203A
Cost: $3,000,000
Grantor: Demond, Walter E; Demond, Kari
Grantee: Eisenberg, Ron; Eisenberg, Rona
Property: Premier Club Weeks Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B41
Cost: $199,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Adamson, Glen P; Shen Li
Property: Red House Enclave 945
Cost: $231,046
Grantor: Centennial-Aspen II Limited Partnership
Grantee: New Centennial LLC
Property: Centennial 3A; Fox Crossing 1
Cost: $50,500,000
Grantor: Reagan, Thomas P
Grantee: Aspen 1998 LLC
Property: Stillwater Ranch 3
Cost: $21,000,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Nelson, Brett; Melton, Lily
Property: Common Ground Housing Condo 516
Cost: $137,632