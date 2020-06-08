Market Snapshot

Below are the highest- and lowest-priced closings on free-market, private, whole ownership sales from the transaction records printed below.

High

East Aspen

40 Spruce Court; Leddy-Cooper Subdivision, Lot 2

This 1.025-acre developable lot is a short walk to Aspen’s commercial core. It offers views of Aspen Mountain, Smuggler Mountain, Red Mountain and Mount Sopris and ample room to build a home. Development rights allow for 9,173 square feet of heated floor space plus a 750-square-foot garage.

$5,500,000

Low

Basalt

332 Alexander Lane; Southside Townhomes, Unit 21

This one bedroom, one-bathroom condo was built in 1999. It includes 559 square feet of heated floor space.

$159,815

Year to date, Jan. 1 to June 5, 2020

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Total transactions: 81 (down 40 percent)

Total sales volume: $215,453,454 (up 2 percent)

Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)

Active listings: 368 (down 20 percent)

Real Estate Transactions Recorded May 24 - May 30, 2020

Grantor: 40 Spruce LLC

Grantee: 40 SPCT LLC

Property: 17, 20 8 86 55, 57

Cost: $5,500,000

Grantor: FH Aspen LLC

Grantee: SJB Pecan Antonio Investments LLC

Property: Fasching Haus 4

Cost: $2,250,000

Grantor: Lambert, Henry M; Bond, Richard Carey

Grantee: Edgewater Properties LLC

Property: Aspen A 308

Cost: $3,250,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Hunter, John Henry

Property: Annie Mitchell Homestead 610

Cost: $122,978

Grantor: Goione, Christopher John; Goione, Diane

Grantee: JMB Capital LLC

Property: Residence Interest 3 Aspen Highlands Condo 8405

Cost: $27,000

Grantor: Lewis, Michael D; Rose, Darnell

Grantee: Sauder, Kyle

Property: Sinclair Meadows Lot 18 Condo D2

Cost: $334,063.22

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Eis,Jennifer

Property: Williams Woods C303

Cost: $224,667

Grantor: Lazy T Land and Cattle LLC

Grantee: Collins, Christopher A; Collins, Alice M

Property: 8 9 86

Cost: $1,000,000

Grantor: Case, Joshua W

Grantee: Johnson, Sarah Rose

Property: Southside townhome 21; Parking Southside Townhome 21; Parking part of Southside Townhome 21-24

Cost: $159,815

Grantor: Diethrich, Gloria B Trustee; Diethrich Trust

Grantee: Apres DD LLC

Property: Ridge Townhomes 12

Cost: $1,225,000