Market Snapshot
Below are the highest- and lowest-priced closings on free-market, private, whole ownership sales from the transaction records printed below.
High
East Aspen
40 Spruce Court; Leddy-Cooper Subdivision, Lot 2
This 1.025-acre developable lot is a short walk to Aspen’s commercial core. It offers views of Aspen Mountain, Smuggler Mountain, Red Mountain and Mount Sopris and ample room to build a home. Development rights allow for 9,173 square feet of heated floor space plus a 750-square-foot garage.
$5,500,000
Low
Basalt
332 Alexander Lane; Southside Townhomes, Unit 21
This one bedroom, one-bathroom condo was built in 1999. It includes 559 square feet of heated floor space.
$159,815
Year to date, Jan. 1 to June 5, 2020
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
Total transactions: 81 (down 40 percent)
Total sales volume: $215,453,454 (up 2 percent)
Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)
Active listings: 368 (down 20 percent)
Real Estate Transactions Recorded May 24 - May 30, 2020
Grantor: 40 Spruce LLC
Grantee: 40 SPCT LLC
Property: 17, 20 8 86 55, 57
Cost: $5,500,000
Grantor: FH Aspen LLC
Grantee: SJB Pecan Antonio Investments LLC
Property: Fasching Haus 4
Cost: $2,250,000
Grantor: Lambert, Henry M; Bond, Richard Carey
Grantee: Edgewater Properties LLC
Property: Aspen A 308
Cost: $3,250,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Hunter, John Henry
Property: Annie Mitchell Homestead 610
Cost: $122,978
Grantor: Goione, Christopher John; Goione, Diane
Grantee: JMB Capital LLC
Property: Residence Interest 3 Aspen Highlands Condo 8405
Cost: $27,000
Grantor: Lewis, Michael D; Rose, Darnell
Grantee: Sauder, Kyle
Property: Sinclair Meadows Lot 18 Condo D2
Cost: $334,063.22
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Eis,Jennifer
Property: Williams Woods C303
Cost: $224,667
Grantor: Lazy T Land and Cattle LLC
Grantee: Collins, Christopher A; Collins, Alice M
Property: 8 9 86
Cost: $1,000,000
Grantor: Case, Joshua W
Grantee: Johnson, Sarah Rose
Property: Southside townhome 21; Parking Southside Townhome 21; Parking part of Southside Townhome 21-24
Cost: $159,815
Grantor: Diethrich, Gloria B Trustee; Diethrich Trust
Grantee: Apres DD LLC
Property: Ridge Townhomes 12
Cost: $1,225,000