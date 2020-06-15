Market snapshot

Below are the highest- and lowest-priced closings on free-market, private, whole ownership sales from the transaction records printed below.

High

Downtown Aspen

851 Ute Ave.; Black Swan Hall, Unit C

This three-level townhome near Aspen Mountain and the gondola contains 2,353 square feet of living space. It was built in 1972 and remodeled in 2016. It includes three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

$4,525,000

Low

Basalt

23284 Two Rivers Road; Roaring River Lodges, Unit 1A

This top-floor, 685-square-foot condo is walking distance to downtown Basalt and next to the Roaring Fork River. Built in 1981, it has one bedroom and one bathroom.

$300,000

Year to date, Jan. 1 to June 12, 2020*

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Total transactions: 84 (down 40 percent)

Total sales volume: $234,533,454 (up 6 percent)

Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 3 percent)

Active listings: 378 (down 20 percent)

Real estate transactions, recorded May 31 - June 6, 2020

Grantor: Hutcheson, Laura S; Cook, Camille F

Grantee: FH Aspen LLC; PJ Adams Holdings LLC

Property: Black Swan Hall C

Cost: $4,525,000

Grantor: Cypress Plantation LLC

Grantee: Keller James Trust

Property: 1/8th Fee Ownership Residences at the Little Nell Condo F600

Cost: $1,750,000

Grantor: Fallin, Richard Alden

Grantee: Powder House Holdings LLC

Property: Office Powder House 10-12; Office Powder House 30

Cost: $1,200,000

Grantor: Valley Orthopaedic Associates

Grantee: Adgate, Frank M; Adgate, Susan; Adgate, Thomas

Property: Roaring River Lodges 1A

Cost: $300,000

Grantor: Borenstein, Mark S; Borenstein, Denise G

Grantee: Lieberthal, Ann Trust

Property: Gateway of Snowmass Mesa 1 3

Cost: $825,000

Grantor: Basalt Vista Affordable Housing Partnership LLC

Grantee: Cabrera, Adriana; Torres, Arnulfo

Property: Basalt Vista Housing Partnership Townhomes 9A

Cost: $295,000

Grantor: Noble, Steve Traylor, JR

Grantee: Yarrvoss LLC

Property: Timber Ridge 2A

Cost: $1,275,000

Grantor: Bider, Leslie Elliot Trust; Bider, Lynn Sheri Trust; Bider Leslie Elliot Trustee; Bider, Lynn Sheri Trustee

Grantee: Burkhardt, Kenneth J; Burkhardt, Joanne K

Property: Owl Creek Homes 9 5 II

Cost: $3,500,000