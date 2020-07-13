Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the Pitkin County assessor website.
Aspen
$8,750,000
62 Bulkley Drive
Built in 1994, this log home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with a large stone fireplace and is located in Maroon Creek Valley.
Basalt
$515,000
This condo near downtown Basalt offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms along with cherrywood floors and a custommade iron stair railing.
Year to Date - Jan. 1 to July 10, 2020*
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin
County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
Total transactions: 103 (down 32 percent)
Total sales volume: $252,052,085 (up 2 percent)
Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)
Active listings: 440 (down 14 percent)