Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.
High
Woody Creek
2556 Lower River Road; Aspen River Valley Ranches
This 4,968-square-foot, single-family home sits on 19.17 acres. Built in 2008, the two-story wood frame home features four bedrooms and five baths. Radiant floor heat throughout the residence is another welcome feature for this home that’s located on a verdant parcel sidling along the Roaring Fork River.
$4,825,000
Low
Basalt
9202 Elk Lane; Villas at Elk Run
Freshly painted and located in the quiet 9000 building, the two-bedroom, two-bath unit offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and is within walking distance to the schools and Old Town Basalt. Its location, close to many parks, is especially welcome as owners and renters may have two dogs.
$395,000
Year to date, Jan. 1 to May 29, 2020*
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
Total transactions: 79 (down 37 percent)
Total sales volume: $209,653,454 (up 7 percent)
Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)
Active listings: 360 (down 20 percent)
Real estate transactions recorded May 17 - May 23, 2020
Grantor: 9202 LLC
Grantee: Huffman, Matthew
Property: Villas at Elk Run 9202
Cost: $395,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Baldo, Anir J
Property: Hunter Creek 728 700 II
Cost: $153,619
Grantor: Kirvida, Kathy L Trustee; Kirvida, Kevin M Trustee; Krivida, Kathy L Trust
Grantee: River Camp LLC
Property: Part of the Murry Low Impact 2
Cost: $4,825,000
Grantor: Silver Dip Equity Venture LLC
Grantee: Borgiotti, Claudio
Property: Chateau Aspen 18
Cost: $1,200,000
Grantor: Patenaude, Marc; Patenaude, Patricia
Grantee: Purdy, Karen Trustee; Purdy, Karen Trust
Property: Enclave 212
Cost: $683,000
Grantor: Knuth, Constance J; Clay, Lawrence J
Grantee: Frazee, Jed; Frazee, Kirsten
Property: Crystal River Country Estates 2 16 9 88 SW4NE4
Cost: $790,000
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Dupell, John R; Dupell, Stacy
Property: Club Interest 407-5 One Snowmass East 407
Cost: $256,500
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Bert, Alex; Accordino, Kristine
Property: Hunter Creek 625 600 II
Cost: $202,399