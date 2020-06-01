Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.

High

Woody Creek

2556 Lower River Road; Aspen River Valley Ranches

This 4,968-square-foot, single-family home sits on 19.17 acres. Built in 2008, the two-story wood frame home features four bedrooms and five baths. Radiant floor heat throughout the residence is another welcome feature for this home that’s located on a verdant parcel sidling along the Roaring Fork River.

$4,825,000

Low

Basalt

9202 Elk Lane; Villas at Elk Run

Freshly painted and located in the quiet 9000 building, the two-bedroom, two-bath unit offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and is within walking distance to the schools and Old Town Basalt. Its location, close to many parks, is especially welcome as owners and renters may have two dogs.

$395,000

Year to date, Jan. 1 to May 29, 2020*

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Total transactions: 79 (down 37 percent)

Total sales volume: $209,653,454 (up 7 percent)

Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)

Active listings: 360 (down 20 percent)

 

Real estate transactions recorded May 17 - May 23, 2020

Grantor: 9202 LLC

Grantee: Huffman, Matthew

Property: Villas at Elk Run 9202

Cost: $395,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Baldo, Anir J

Property: Hunter Creek 728 700 II

Cost: $153,619

Grantor: Kirvida, Kathy L Trustee; Kirvida, Kevin M Trustee; Krivida, Kathy L Trust

Grantee: River Camp LLC

Property: Part of the Murry Low Impact 2

Cost: $4,825,000

Grantor: Silver Dip Equity Venture LLC

Grantee: Borgiotti, Claudio

Property: Chateau Aspen 18

Cost: $1,200,000

Grantor: Patenaude, Marc; Patenaude, Patricia

Grantee: Purdy, Karen Trustee; Purdy, Karen Trust

Property: Enclave 212

Cost: $683,000

Grantor: Knuth, Constance J; Clay, Lawrence J

Grantee: Frazee, Jed; Frazee, Kirsten

Property: Crystal River Country Estates 2 16 9 88 SW4NE4

Cost: $790,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Dupell, John R; Dupell, Stacy

Property: Club Interest 407-5 One Snowmass East 407

Cost: $256,500

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Bert, Alex; Accordino, Kristine

Property: Hunter Creek 625 600 II

Cost: $202,399