Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent transaction records. 

High

Aspen’s West End

610 W. Hallam St.

This single-family home in Aspen’s West End, built in 1888, features five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. It features 4,773 square feet of living space on a 5,250-square-foot lot, as well as a front deck with views facing Shadow Mountain.

$12,537,500

Low

Downtown Aspen

4215 Rio Grande Place, Unit 202

This second-floor condominium unit with one bedroom and one bathroom is located near Rio Grande Park. It features hardwood floors, a remodeled kitchen and garage parking.

Year to Date - Jan. 1 to May 1, 2020*

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin ­County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Total transactions: 75 (down 21 percent)

Total sales volume: $204,483,454 (up 27 percent)

Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 3 percent)

Active listings: 322 (down 24 percent)

Real Estate Transactions Recorded

April 12 - April 25, 2020

