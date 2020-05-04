Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent transaction records.
High
Aspen’s West End
610 W. Hallam St.
This single-family home in Aspen’s West End, built in 1888, features five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. It features 4,773 square feet of living space on a 5,250-square-foot lot, as well as a front deck with views facing Shadow Mountain.
$12,537,500
Low
Downtown Aspen
4215 Rio Grande Place, Unit 202
This second-floor condominium unit with one bedroom and one bathroom is located near Rio Grande Park. It features hardwood floors, a remodeled kitchen and garage parking.
Year to Date - Jan. 1 to May 1, 2020*
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
Total transactions: 75 (down 21 percent)
Total sales volume: $204,483,454 (up 27 percent)
Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 3 percent)
Active listings: 322 (down 24 percent)
Real Estate Transactions Recorded
April 12 - April 25, 2020
Grantor: Wise, Joseph
Grantee: 630 E Cooper 1 Associates LLC
Property: Chateau Aspen 1
Cost: $1,965,000
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Morse, Steve; Morse, Tanis; Morse, Joseph Ryan; Morse, William Reid
Property: Club Interest 407-1 One Snowmass East 407
Cost: $205,200
Grantor: Moon, Robert Dennis; Moon Laura Sumner
Grantee: Blue Skye Daisy Brooke Partnership LLLP
Property: Sunrise 1
Cost: $1,445,000
Grantor: Klausner Trust
Grantee: Aspen Mill Holdings II LLC
Property: Mill Building A; Mill Building Storage Unit 001
Cost: $8,600,000
Grantor: Bray Trust; Bray, Bennie M Trustee
Grantee: Rockstar West LLC
Property: Part of Aspen City of 22 P Aspen City of 22 Q
Cost: $12,537,500
Grantor: Cole, Rebecca
Grantee: Residences at the Little Nell Condominium Association
Property: Mill Street 202
Cost: $430,000
Grantor: Lawrence Family Investment LLC
Grantee: Campbell, Jewel
Property: Crystal Valley 205
Cost: $162,000
Grantor: 108 Midland Avenue Aspen LLC
Grantee: Midland Properties LLC
Property: Ferguson Exemption 1 Easement
Cost: $4,700,000
Grantor: Macleod Brunner Trust
Grantee: Jun, Susan
Property: Residence Interest No. 4 Aspen Highlands Condo 8301
Cost: $49,000
Grantor: R Dunn Enterprises LTD
Grantee: Red Tipper Arrow LLC
Property: Residence Interest No. 9 Aspen Highlands Condo 8309
Cost: $25,000
Grantor: Nette, Trevor
Grantee: Snowmass Sneakys LLC
Property: Interval Estate No. 2-5 Snowmass Club Condo 111
Cost: $85,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: McGrath, Timothy M
Property: West Hopkins Townhomes Condo C1
Cost: $119,710
Grantor: Stonebridge Condominium Association Inc
Grantee: Shiffman, Gary
Property: Stonebridge 915A
Cost: $610,000
Grantor: AV 10 Properties LLC
Grantee: Morris, Cynthia Leah Baszucki Trust; Morris Dewitt Cuyler Trust
Property: West Aspen 2 16
Cost: $4,500,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Tait-Jamieson, Emilie; Paris, Zachary A
Property: 1001 Ute Avenue Sub PUD 3
Cost: $394,000
Grantor: Wirtz, Robert D Trust; Wirtz, Kathy L Trust; Wirtz, Robert D Trustee; Wirtz, Kathy L Trustee
Grantee: Stranger, Clayton; Stranger, Larissa
Property: Little Elk Creek Village 1 1 10
Cost: $1,125,000