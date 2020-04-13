Market Snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.

High

Starwood

800 Eppley Drive; Block 11, Lot R-78; This single-family residence includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Built in 1997, it encompasses 5,315 square feet of heated indoor space on a two-acre-plus lot.

$6,750,000

Low

Woody Creek

Woody Creek Plaza; Unit 6B; This commercial building covers 3,036 square feet of floor space on three levels.

$800,000

Year to Date - Jan. 1 to April 10, 2020*

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin ­County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Total transactions: 68 (up 6 percent)

Total sales volume: $189,698,454 (up 61 percent)

Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)

Active listings: 310 (down 25 percent)

Real Estate Transactions Recorded

March 29 - April 4, 2020

Grantor: Dickson, Roy L; Dickson, Barbara M

Grantee: Paster, Alisa Irene Trust

Property: Club Interest 4/52 Premier Weeks Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B45

Cost: $410,000

Grantor: Marion, Brandon; Marion, Angela

Grantee: RCCMJ12 LLC

Property: Ridgerun II 4

Cost: $2,375,000

Grantor: 800 Mill 303 LLC

Grantee: Willeman, Sarah

Property: Fifth Avenue 303 C

Cost: $3,285,000

Grantor: Thomas, Edmund M

Grantee: Bates, Sarah; Bates, Elliott

Property: Elk Run PUD 9 2

Cost: $1,025,000

Grantor: Craig & Lee Williams Family Partnership LTD

Grantee: Overflow Pad LLC

Property: Bell Mountain Residences 1; Bell Mountain Residences 1A

Cost: $10,200,000

Grantor: Dancing Bear Project Owner LLC

Grantee: Fairbanks, Marion

Property: Fractional Interest C4 Dancing Bear Residences Aspen DB4 Tunnel Easement

Cost: $975,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Whowell, Steele; Whowell, Alison

Property: Club Interest No 406-4 One Snowmass East 406

Cost: $148,500

Grantor: Hire Phyllis F Trustee

Grantee: Hire, Carolyn Jane Trust

Property: 14 10 85 SE4NW4 NE4 SW4 Easement

Cost: $3,950,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Moore, Kevin; Moore, Patricia

Property: Club Interest NO 407-6 One Snowmass East 407

Cost: $256,500

Grantor: Bogaert, Shelley Campbell Trustee; Bogaert, Shelley Campbell Trust; Bogaert Trust; Bogaert, John R Trustee

Grantee: 800 Eppley LLC

Property: Starwood 11 R78

Cost: $6,750,000

Grantor: SV Hotel Residences LLC

Grantee: Yi, Robert H; Yi, Karen Wan

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 733; Assay Hill Lodge 13633

Cost: $834,954

Grantor: Druker, Henry L

Grantee: 476 Wrights Road LLC

Property: 1 10 85 SE4SE4

Cost: $6,500,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Kelly, Tania

Property: Burlingame Ranch I Condo 103 0042 Mining Stock Parkway

Cost: $145,999

Grantor: B Willson Enterprises Inc

Grantee: 6B Woody Creek Plaza LLC

Property: Woody Creek Center Condo B

Cost: $800,000

 