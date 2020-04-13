Market Snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.
High
Starwood
800 Eppley Drive; Block 11, Lot R-78; This single-family residence includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Built in 1997, it encompasses 5,315 square feet of heated indoor space on a two-acre-plus lot.
$6,750,000
Low
Woody Creek
Woody Creek Plaza; Unit 6B; This commercial building covers 3,036 square feet of floor space on three levels.
$800,000
Year to Date - Jan. 1 to April 10, 2020*
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
Total transactions: 68 (up 6 percent)
Total sales volume: $189,698,454 (up 61 percent)
Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)
Active listings: 310 (down 25 percent)
Real Estate Transactions Recorded
March 29 - April 4, 2020
Grantor: Dickson, Roy L; Dickson, Barbara M
Grantee: Paster, Alisa Irene Trust
Property: Club Interest 4/52 Premier Weeks Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B45
Cost: $410,000
Grantor: Marion, Brandon; Marion, Angela
Grantee: RCCMJ12 LLC
Property: Ridgerun II 4
Cost: $2,375,000
Grantor: 800 Mill 303 LLC
Grantee: Willeman, Sarah
Property: Fifth Avenue 303 C
Cost: $3,285,000
Grantor: Thomas, Edmund M
Grantee: Bates, Sarah; Bates, Elliott
Property: Elk Run PUD 9 2
Cost: $1,025,000
Grantor: Craig & Lee Williams Family Partnership LTD
Grantee: Overflow Pad LLC
Property: Bell Mountain Residences 1; Bell Mountain Residences 1A
Cost: $10,200,000
Grantor: Dancing Bear Project Owner LLC
Grantee: Fairbanks, Marion
Property: Fractional Interest C4 Dancing Bear Residences Aspen DB4 Tunnel Easement
Cost: $975,000
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Whowell, Steele; Whowell, Alison
Property: Club Interest No 406-4 One Snowmass East 406
Cost: $148,500
Grantor: Hire Phyllis F Trustee
Grantee: Hire, Carolyn Jane Trust
Property: 14 10 85 SE4NW4 NE4 SW4 Easement
Cost: $3,950,000
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Moore, Kevin; Moore, Patricia
Property: Club Interest NO 407-6 One Snowmass East 407
Cost: $256,500
Grantor: Bogaert, Shelley Campbell Trustee; Bogaert, Shelley Campbell Trust; Bogaert Trust; Bogaert, John R Trustee
Grantee: 800 Eppley LLC
Property: Starwood 11 R78
Cost: $6,750,000
Grantor: SV Hotel Residences LLC
Grantee: Yi, Robert H; Yi, Karen Wan
Property: Assay Hill Lodge 733; Assay Hill Lodge 13633
Cost: $834,954
Grantor: Druker, Henry L
Grantee: 476 Wrights Road LLC
Property: 1 10 85 SE4SE4
Cost: $6,500,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Kelly, Tania
Property: Burlingame Ranch I Condo 103 0042 Mining Stock Parkway
Cost: $145,999
Grantor: B Willson Enterprises Inc
Grantee: 6B Woody Creek Plaza LLC
Property: Woody Creek Center Condo B
Cost: $800,000