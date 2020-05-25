Market snapshot
Editor’s note: Today’s featured property is the only closing related to free-market, private, whole ownership sales listed on the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder website in the last week. Since there were no other free-market transactions, the featured property is neither labeled as high nor low.
Old Snowmass
Lazy O Ranch PUD, Lot 21
This single-family lot in the Lazy O Ranch subdivision of Old Snowmass consists of 2.82 acres. Overall, the subdivision encompasses 1,500 acres and has stocked trout ponds, horse boarding and/or rentals, tennis courts, trails and more.
$450,000
Year to Date - Jan. 1 to May 22, 2020*
Total transactions: 78 (down 36 percent)
Total sales volume: $208,428,454 (up 8 percent)
Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)
Active listings: 348 (down 22 percent)
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin -County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).