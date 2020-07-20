Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.
High
Aspen
Built in 2015 this Willoughby Way house offers almost 9,000 square feet. A modern estate with views from Independence Pass to Pyramid Peak. The house has 7 en suite bedrooms and 9 baths. Also boasts outdoor patios, pool and yard.
$27,000,000
Low
Redstone
Built in 1893 but with recent remodels this Redstone cottage offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
$499,000
Year to Date - Jan. 1 – July 17*
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
Total transactions: 108 (down 31%)
Total sales volume: $269,512,976 (up 7%)
Sales to list price ratio: 93% (down 2%)
Active listings: 452 (down 13%)
Real Estate Transactions Recorded
July 5 - July 11, 2020
Grantor: Bubs Aspenwood LLC
Grantee: Aspenwood J13 LLC
Property: Aspenwood J13, Aspenwood J15
Cost: $499,500
Grantor: Aspen Wild LLC
Grantee: KJA2 LLC
Property: Aspen Wild 201
Cost: $1,460,000
Grantor: Bachrodt, Louis C
Grantee: Moses, Marvin C; Moses, Susan E
Property: Country Club Townhomes 1 1
Cost: $3,150,000
Grantor: Thompson, Thomas C; Thompson, Karen K; Thompson, Karen P
Grantee: G D Davis Capital Management Inc
Property: Interval Interest B Sanctuary at Snowmass 153
Cost: $200,000
Grantor: Moses, Marvin C; Moses, Susan E
Grantee: 36 Creek LLC
Property: Parcel B Two Creeks 14; Two Creeks Parcel B East Village PUD 14
Cost: $7,500,000
Grantor: Pitt, Pauline B Trust; Pitt, Pauline B Trustee
Grantee: Bulkley LLC
Property: 22 10 85 NE4NW4
Cost: $8,750,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Lasko, Elizabeth R; Rauer, Daniel Lee
Property: Common Ground Housing Condo 205
Cost: $90,672
Grantor: Leone, Robert A
Grantee: Berman-Cheeseman Trust
Property: Redstone 74; Redstone 74A
Cost: $499,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Arensdorf, Kimberly
Property: Annie Mitchell Homestead 310
Cost: $127,776
Grantor: LWS Management LLC
Grantee: Clark, Robert Trust; Miles, Toni R Trust
Property: Divide 30
Cost: $3,375,000
Grantor: Mindleap LLC
Grantee: Engelbach, Ludmila
Property: Assay Hill Lodge 503; Assay Hill Lodge 13403
Cost: $285,000
Grantor: Albert Bette Ann Sacks
Grantee: Double Digit International LLC
Property: Residence Interest 11 Aspen Highlands Condo 8315
Cost: $25,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Miller, Sarah; Vaughan, Christopher
Property: Centennial Condo A208
Cost: $232,947
Grantor: Thiemann, John T Trustee; Thiemann, John T Trust
Grantee: Aspen Home 2020 Trust
Property: Maroon Creek Club 9
Cost: $5,066,000
Grantor: Frink, Albert A Trustee; Frink, Denise L Trustee; Frink Trust
Grantee: Peterson, Susan B
Property: Aspen Highlands Village Townhome Residences Maroon Neighborhood 8
Cost: $5,000,000
Grantor: 720 Aspen Way LLC
Grantee: Folks, Byron Allen
Property: Pitkin Green 2 23
Cost: $27,000,000