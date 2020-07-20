Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.

High

Aspen

Built in 2015 this Willoughby Way house offers almost 9,000 square feet. A modern estate with views from Independence Pass to Pyramid Peak. The house has 7 en suite bedrooms and 9 baths. Also boasts outdoor patios, pool and yard.

$27,000,000

Low

Redstone

Built in 1893 but with recent remodels this Redstone cottage offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

$499,000

Year to Date - Jan. 1 – July 17*

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Total transactions: 108 (down 31%)

Total sales volume: $269,512,976 (up 7%)

Sales to list price ratio: 93% (down 2%)

Active listings: 452 (down 13%)

Real Estate Transactions Recorded

July 5 - July 11, 2020

Grantor: Bubs Aspenwood LLC

Grantee: Aspenwood J13 LLC

Property: Aspenwood J13, Aspenwood J15

Cost: $499,500

Grantor: Aspen Wild LLC

Grantee: KJA2 LLC

Property: Aspen Wild 201

Cost: $1,460,000

Grantor: Bachrodt, Louis C

Grantee: Moses, Marvin C; Moses, Susan E

Property: Country Club Townhomes 1 1

Cost: $3,150,000

Grantor: Thompson, Thomas C; Thompson, Karen K; Thompson, Karen P

Grantee: G D Davis Capital Management Inc

Property: Interval Interest B Sanctuary at Snowmass 153

Cost: $200,000

Grantor: Moses, Marvin C; Moses, Susan E

Grantee: 36 Creek LLC

Property: Parcel B Two Creeks 14; Two Creeks Parcel B East Village PUD 14

Cost: $7,500,000

Grantor: Pitt, Pauline B Trust; Pitt, Pauline B Trustee

Grantee: Bulkley LLC

Property: 22 10 85 NE4NW4

Cost: $8,750,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Lasko, Elizabeth R; Rauer, Daniel Lee

Property: Common Ground Housing Condo 205

Cost: $90,672

Grantor: Leone, Robert A

Grantee: Berman-Cheeseman Trust

Property: Redstone 74; Redstone 74A

Cost: $499,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Arensdorf, Kimberly

Property: Annie Mitchell Homestead 310

Cost: $127,776

Grantor: LWS Management LLC

Grantee: Clark, Robert Trust; Miles, Toni R Trust

Property: Divide 30

Cost: $3,375,000

Grantor: Mindleap LLC

Grantee: Engelbach, Ludmila

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 503; Assay Hill Lodge 13403

Cost: $285,000

Grantor: Albert Bette Ann Sacks

Grantee: Double Digit International LLC

Property: Residence Interest 11 Aspen Highlands Condo 8315

Cost: $25,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Miller, Sarah; Vaughan, Christopher

Property: Centennial Condo A208

Cost: $232,947

Grantor: Thiemann, John T Trustee; Thiemann, John T Trust

Grantee: Aspen Home 2020 Trust

Property: Maroon Creek Club 9

Cost: $5,066,000

Grantor: Frink, Albert A Trustee; Frink, Denise L Trustee; Frink Trust

Grantee: Peterson, Susan B

Property: Aspen Highlands Village Townhome Residences Maroon Neighborhood 8

Cost: $5,000,000

Grantor: 720 Aspen Way LLC

Grantee: Folks, Byron Allen

Property: Pitkin Green 2 23

Cost: $27,000,000