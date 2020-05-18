Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.

High

Snowmass Village

104 Wildridge Lane, Wildridge II, Lot 17

Built in 1978, this recently remodeled, 2,452-square-foot single-family residence has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a deck and garage. Amenities include views of Snowmass Ski Area, new tile, carpet and white oak hardwood flooring. The master suite offers three closets as well as a walk-in and linen closet in the master bathroom.

$1,919,000

Low

Snowmass Village

130 Wood Road, Assay Hill Lodge Condos, Unit 621

This condominium unit within the Viceroy Snowmass hotel encompasses 965 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Built in 2010, the residence features ski in/out access and views of Snowmass Ski Area. Hotel amenities include ski concierge, a pool area with two outdoor spas, a yoga studio, a mountainside fitness center, transportation services and a restaurant.

$800,000

Year to date, Jan. 1 to May 15, 2020*

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Total transactions: 77 (down 31 percent)

Total sales volume: $206,178,454 (up 12 percent)

Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)

Active listings: 338 (down 36 percent)

Real estate transactions recorded May 3 - May, 9, 2020

Grantor: SV Hotel Residences LLC

Grantee: Spencer Publications LLC

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 633; Assay Hill Lodge 13533

Cost: $895,000

Grantor: Huachuca Holdings LLC

Grantee: Wen, Danny; Wen, Karen

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 621; Assay Hill Lodge 13521

Cost: $800,000

Grantor: Miller, Bradley R Trustee; Favour, Mollie Trustee; Favour, Miller Trust; Miller Favour Trust; Miller, Bradley R FBO; Favour, Mollie FBO

Grantee: Leshem, Jennifer; Leshem, Yaron

Property: 16 9 85 9; 16 9 85 12

Cost: $1,900,000

Grantor: Sea Colors Trust; Nygren, Jeffrey S Trustee; Haynes, Terry C Trustee

Grantee: 145VBU24 LLC

Property: Wildridge II 17

Cost: $1,919,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Valentino, Ross Adam; Roldan, Beatriz Helena Rivera; Rivera Roldan Beatriz Helena

Property: Hunter Creek 825 II

Cost: $253,000